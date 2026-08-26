And just like that, it’s back. Our Season Preview 2026-27 is out now with the domestic European season almost upon us.

Can Northampton be the first to defend a PREM title since Saracens in 2019? Will Leinster’s URC dominance continue? If you want to know who to watch out for at Benetton and which stats sum up the situation at the Lions in South Africa, then we’ve got you covered on all fronts.

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What is in the Rugby World Season Preview 2026-27?

Team guides on all ten PREM teams and all 16 URC sides

Stats, key players, ones to watch, coaches, predictions and odds

EXCLUSIVE with Northampton’s successful coaching duo Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty

Courtney Lawes on his return to the Gallagher PREM with Sale and his desire to earn an England recall and make the World Cup

What is happening at Leinster? Pat McCarry assesses the situation in Dublin with a new stadium ready to go but Leo Cullen’s departure after this season already announced

Stephen Jones argues for an Anglo-Welsh collaboration to save the league systems

The grass-roots club steeped in history that have made it up to the Champ? We take a trip down to Blackheath…

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