Allianz Premier 15s Fixtures 2020-21



The 2020-21 Allianz Premier 15s season will conclude after 18 rounds of fixtures in May. The final round of fixtures, semi-finals and final will all be on consecutive weekends in May, creating a frantic spectacle to the end of the season.

Additional reserve weekends have been used to good effect this season, with positive Covid-19 tests and frozen pitches postponing matches throughout the beginning half of the season. The remainder of the season has also been scheduled as best as possible around the Women’s Six Nations, which kicks off on April 3 and runs until 24 April.

For the 2020-21 season, Exeter Chiefs Women and Sale Sharks Women replaced Richmond and Waterloo in the ten-team league, following an independent external audit. Since 2017, £2.4m has been invested into women’s rugby, with the newly formatted domestic Premier 15s also introduced to improve the quality of players. Last season’s campaign, however, was unfortunately voided following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite that, the remaining Allianz Premier 15s fixtures and season finale are set to have an electrifying ending. Below are the 2020-21 fixtures, with results updated during the season.

Round 1

Sat 10 Oct Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC 34-14 Exeter Chiefs Women

Sat 10 Oct Harlequins Women 103-0 DMP Durham Sharks

Sat 10 Oct Sale Sharks Women 7-29 Loughborough Lightning

Sat 10 Oct Saracens Women 34-25 Worcester Warriors Women

Sat 31 Oct Bristol Bears Women 10-64 Wasps FC Ladies

Round 2

Sat 17 Oct DMP Durham Sharks 5-58 Worcester Warriors Women

Sat 17 Oct Exeter Chiefs Women 22-24 Bristol Bears Women

Sat 17 Oct Sale Sharks Women 10-40 Saracens Women

Sat 17 Oct Wasps FC Ladies 12-31 Harlequins Women

Sat 17 Oct Loughborough Lightning 32-26 Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC

Round 3

Sat 24 Oct Bristol Bears Women 5-12 Loughborough Lightning

Sat 24 Oct Harlequins Women 33-14 Exeter Chiefs Women

Sat 24 Oct Saracens Women 72-0 DMP Durham Sharks

Sat 24 Oct Worcester Warriors Women 7-22 Wasps FC Ladies

Sat 21 Nov Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC 17-14 Sale Sharks Women

Round 4

Sat 7 Nov Exeter Chiefs Women 19-7 Worcester Warriors Women

Sat 7 Nov Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC 5-43 Saracens Women

Sat 7 Nov Loughborough Lightning 24-33 Harlequins Women

Sat 7 Nov Sale Sharks Women 18-40 Bristol Bears Women

Sat 7 Nov Wasps FC Ladies 105-0 DMP Durham Sharks

Round 5

Sat 14 Nov Bristol Bears Women 3-28 Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC

Sat 14 Nov DMP Durham Sharks 6-31 Exeter Chiefs Women

Sat 14 Nov Harlequins Women 31-0 Sale Sharks Women

Sat 14 Nov Saracens Women 33-27 Wasps FC Ladies

Sat 14 Nov Worcester Warriors Women 8-20 Loughborough Lightning

Round 6

Sat 28 Nov Bristol Bears Women 10-36 Saracens Women

Sat 28 Nov Exeter Chiefs Women 14-24 Wasps FC Ladies

Sat 28 Nov Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC 5-22 Harlequins Women

Sat 28 Nov Loughborough Lightning 57-3 DMP Durham Sharks

Sat 28 Nov Sale Sharks Women 11-0 Worcester Warriors Women

Round 7

Sat 5 Dec Harlequins Women 61-17 Bristol Bears Women

Sat 5 Dec Wasps FC Ladies 21-10 Loughborough Lightning

Sun 6 Dec Worcester Warriors Women 7-15 Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC

Sat 30 Jan Exeter Chiefs Women 22-14 Saracens Women

Sat 20 Feb DMP Durham Sharks v Sale Sharks Women (2pm)

Round 8

Sat 12 Dec Bristol Bears Women 12-15 Worcester Warriors Women

Sat 12 Dec Loughborough Lightning 14-7 Exeter Chiefs Women

Sat 12 Dec Sale Sharks Women 8-30 Wasps FC Ladies

Sat 20 Feb Harlequins Women v Saracens Women (Cancelled – Away Walk Over)

Sat 13 Mar Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC v DMP Durham Sharks (2.30pm)

Round 9

Sat 19 Dec DMP Durham Sharks 3-50 Bristol Bears Women

Sat 19 Dec Exeter Chiefs Women 38-0 Sale Sharks Women

Sat 19 Dec Saracens Women 29-24 Loughborough Lightning

Sat 19 Dec Wasps FC Ladies 29-17 Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC

Sun 20 Dec Worcester Warriors Women 12-24 Harlequins Women

Round 10

Sat 9 Jan Bristol Bears Women 27-31 Exeter Chiefs Women

Sat 9 Jan Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC 21-29 Loughborough Lightning

Sat 9 Jan Worcester Warriors Women 70-6 DMP Durham Sharks

Sat 20 Feb Harlequins Women v Wasps FC Ladies (2pm)

Sun 14 Mar Saracens Women v Sale Sharks Women (2pm)

Round 11

Sat 6 Feb DMP Durham Sharks 3-73 Saracens Women

Sat 6 Feb Exeter Chiefs Women 7-6 Harlequins Women

Sat 6 Feb Loughborough Lightning 42-14 Bristol Bears Women

Sat 6 Feb Sale Sharks Women 7-26 Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC

Sat 6 Feb Wasps FC Ladies 40-3 Worcester Warriors Women

Round 12

Sat 13 Feb Bristol Bears Women 22-12 Sale Sharks Women

Sat 13 Feb Harlequins Women 17-20 Loughborough Lightning

Sat 13 Feb Worcester Warriors Women 10-17 Exeter Chiefs Women

Sun 14 Feb Saracens Women 36-10 Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC

Sat 13 Apr DMP Durham Sharks v Wasps FC Ladies (2pm)

Round 13

Sat 27 Feb Exeter Chiefs Women v DMP Durham Sharks (12pm)

Sat 27 Feb Wasps FC Ladies v Saracens Women (1.30pm)

Sat 27 Feb Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Warriors Women (2pm)

Sat 27 Feb Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC v Bristol Bears Women (2.30pm)

Sat 27 Feb Sale Sharks Women v Harlequins Women (2.30pm)

Round 14

Sat 6 Mar Wasps FC Ladies v Exeter Chiefs Women (1.30pm)

Sat 6 Mar DMP Durham Sharks v Loughborough Lightning (2pm)

Sat 6 Mar Harlequins Women v Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC (2pm)

Sat 6 Mar Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women (2pm)

Sat 6 Mar Worcester Warriors Women v Sale Sharks Women (2pm)

Round 15

Sat 20 Mar Bristol Bears Women v Harlequins Women (2pm)

Sat 20 Mar Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC v Worcester Warriors Women (2pm)

Sat 20 Mar Loughborough Lightning v Wasps FC Ladies (2pm)

Sat 20 Mar Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women (2pm)

Sat 20 Mar Sale Sharks Women v DMP Durham Sharks (2.30pm)

Round 16

Sat 27 Mar Wasps FC Ladies v Sale Sharks Women (1.30pm)

Sat 27 Mar DMP Durham Sharks v Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC (2pm)

Sat 27 Mar Saracens Women v Harlequins Women (2pm)

Sat 27 Mar Exeter Chiefs Women v Loughborough Lightning (3pm)

Sun 28 Mar Worcester Warriors Women v Bristol Bears Women (2pm)

Round 17

Sat 17 Apr Harlequins Women v Worcester Warriors Women (TBC)

Sat 17 Apr Bristol Bears Women v DMP Durham Sharks (2pm)

Sat 17 Apr Loughborough Lightning v Saracens Women (2pm)

Sat 17 Apr Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC v Wasps FC Ladies

Sat 17 Apr Sale Sharks Women v Exeter Chiefs Women (3pm)

Round 18

Sat 8 May Exeter Chiefs Women v Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC (2pm)

Sat 8 May DMP Durham Sharks v Harlequins Women (2pm)

Sat 8 May Loughborough Lightning v Sale Sharks (2pm)

Sat 8 May Wasps FC Ladies v Bristol Bears Women (2pm)

Sat 8 May Worcester Warriors Women v Saracens Women (2pm)

Semi-finals

Sat 22 May

Final

Sat 29 May

