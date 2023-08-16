Can rugby players vape? An explainer

We explains if elite rugby players are allowed to vape

In the world of sports, rugby stands out as a game of grit, camaraderie, and intense competition. Yet, amid the thunderous tackles and swift sprints across the field, there’s a question that’s been gaining traction recently: Can rugby players vape? This query has been addressed in a study from 2021 that delves into the vaping and smoking habits of amateur rugby players, coaches, and referees. Let’s explore the findings of this study and understand the nuances of vaping within the rugby community.

The Study: Smoking and Vaping Habits Among Rugby Enthusiasts

In 2021, a study titled “Smoking and Vaping in Amateur Rugby Players, Coaches and Referees: Findings from a Regional Survey Might Help to Define Prevention Targets” was conducted in France. This study aimed to shed light on the prevalence of smoking and vaping among various groups within the rugby community. The results were intriguing and painted a concerning picture.

According to the study’s findings, the prevalence of smoking was notably higher among female participants (37.5%) compared to their male counterparts (24.6%). Furthermore, a staggering 86.4% of the participants who smoked did so within 2 hours before or after a rugby session. However, what’s particularly noteworthy is the vaping statistics. Only a small portion (4.1%) of the subjects reported vaping, with 75% of them doing so within 2 hours of a rugby session.

Addressing concerns for smoking and vaping

The prevalence of cigarette smoking within the amateur rugby community is undoubtedly concerning. The study’s results highlight the urgency of implementing educational programs to address tobacco consumption within this at-risk population. With a significant percentage of rugby participants engaging in smoking habits, there’s a clear need for targeted interventions that promote healthier choices and educate players about the risks associated with smoking.

Professional Level and Public Perception: Kevin Proctor’s Vaping Incident

While the study focused on amateur players, the issue of vaping has also made headlines at the professional level. Rugby star Kevin Proctor made headlines after being sacked by the NRL side Gold Coast Titans. Proctor faced repercussions for a seemingly harmless act: vaping in a toilet cubicle and sharing the video on social media. This incident underscores how vaping, even in a personal and non-competitive setting, can carry consequences.

Can rugby players vape with the World Anti-Doping Code?

When it comes to the legality of vaping within the realm of rugby, it’s important to note the stance of regulatory bodies. The World Anti-Doping Code, as outlined in the 2023 ‘Monitoring Program’, addresses the status of nicotine. The code states that nicotine is included in the monitoring program and is not considered a prohibited substance. This means that rugby players are not directly banned from vaping, as nicotine is not classified as a prohibited substance according to the current regulations.

Striving for a healthier rugby community

In conclusion, the vaping habits of rugby players, whether amateur or professional, have attracted attention due to their potential health and disciplinary implications. The 2021 study’s findings underline the need for education and intervention programs to combat tobacco consumption within the rugby community. While vaping itself is not strictly banned, the Kevin Proctor incident emphasises the importance of responsible behaviour among athletes.

As the rugby world continues to evolve, both on and off the field, prioritising the well-being of players remains a crucial goal. By fostering an environment of awareness, education, and healthier choices, the rugby community can stride towards a future where athletes can thrive while making positive decisions for their health and future.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.