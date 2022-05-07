These two clubs are leading their respective domestic leagues and now meet at Welford Road

Leicester v Leinster live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup match from anywhere

It’s more than a decade since Leicester and Leinster last played each other but this evening they meet in a European Champions Cup quarter-final (kick-off 5.30pm).

In 2009, Leinster pipped Leicester 19-16 in the final to lift the Heineken Cup for the first time. Then in 2011, the Irish province were again triumphant against the Tigers, winning 17-10 in the quarter-finals on their way to another European title.

So who will come out on top in this tie? Both sides are top of their respective domestic leagues – Leinster leading the United Rugby Championship and Leicester the Gallagher Premiership – and both sides have a host of international players in their teams. It is set to be a tight affair at Welford Road.

Find out how the two teams line up here and below we provide a how to watch guide for this match so you can catch the action wherever you are.

Leicester: Freddie Steward; Chris Ashton, Matias Moroni, Guy Porter, Harry Potter; George Ford, Ben Youngs, Ellis Genge (captain), Julian Montoya, Dan Cole, Ollie Chessum, Calum Green, Hanro Liebenberg, Tommy Reffell, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Nic Dolly, James Whitcombe, Joe Heyes, Harry Wells, George Martin, Richard Wigglesworth, Freddie Burns, Nemani Nadolo.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Tommy O’Brien.

How to watch Leicester v Leinster from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like Leicester v Leinster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Leicester v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

BT Sport has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the UK and Ireland, and are showing every match live, including Munster v Toulouse. Coverage starts at 5.15pm on BT Sport 2.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the competition, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Leicester v Leinster takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leicester v Leinster live stream: How to watch from France

As Champions Cup rights holders in France, beIN Sports will also show every game live, including Leicester v Leinster (kick-off 6.30pm French time).

Leicester v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Leicester v Leinster live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports now has the rights to show European Champions Cup matches in 2021-22.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they offer a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Leicester v Leinster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Leicester v Leinster (kick-off 4.30am Sunday NZ time) will be live on Sky Sport 1.

Leicester v Leinster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa. Leicester v Leinster (kick-off 6.30pm SA time) will be shown live on SuperSport Grandstand.

Leicester v Leinster live stream: How to watch from South-East Asia

Again, beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for European rugby in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other South-East Asia countries.

Leicester v Leinster live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR now have an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live European matches outside of its core broadcast territories.

