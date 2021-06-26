Who will be crowned English champions in 2021? Don’t miss any of the action
Exeter v Harlequins live stream: How to watch the Premiership final
It’s Gallagher Premiership final day! Exeter Chiefs take on Harlequins at Twickenham this evening (kick-off 5.30pm) to see who will be crowned English champions in 2021.
Defending champions Exeter beat Sale Sharks 40-30 last weekend to reach a sixth successive Premiership final and will be aiming for back-to-back titles at Twickenham.
The Chiefs missed out on top spot in the table at the end of the regular season – Bristol Bears took first position – but they still have impressive statistics against their name, in both attack and defence. They scored more tries (93) and points (624) than any other team in the regular campaign, and they conceded the fewest too (40 tries, 356 points).
Quins have had a quite remarkable season to reach the final for the first time since 2012, when they lifted the trophy. Having struggled in the early part of the campaign, they parted company with head of rugby Paul Gustard in January and proceeded to march up the table.
Then last weekend they produced the biggest comeback in Premiership history to beat Bristol in the semi-final. Trailing 28-0 late in the first half, they recovered to make it 31-31 after 80 minutes. The game then went into extra-time and Quins came out on top 43-36.
We can only hope today’s final is just as thrilling – and if you don’t want to miss any of the action we explain below how you can find a reliable live stream wherever you are in the world.
How to watch Exeter v Harlequins from outside your country
If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Exeter v Harlequins, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.
Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.
Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.
MORE ON EXETER AND HARLEQUINS
Downtime with… Exeter star Sam Simmonds
Left-field chat with the dynamic Chiefs No 8…
Meet Harlequins half-backs Danny Care and Marcus Smith
Their form has propelled Quins into the Premiership…
Exeter v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the UK
The Premiership final kicks off at 5.30pm on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 4.30pm.
If you don’t have a BT contract, don’t worry because you can still easily watch Premiership matches online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.
If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Exeter v Harlequins takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.
Exeter v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Europe
If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Premiership matches through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.
Exeter v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the USA
If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.
Exeter v Harlequins will kick off at 12.30pm EST and 9.30am on the West Coast.
Exeter v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Australia
For those in Australia, Fox Sports has the rights to show Premiership matches and the final will kick off at 2.30am on Sunday AET.
If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.
Exeter v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from New Zealand
Watch the final live on SKY Sport NZ 1 (kick-off 4.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning NZ time).
It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.
Exeter v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from South Africa
This Premiership final kicks off at 6.30pm South African time and will be shown live on SuperSport’s Rugby channel.
There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.
Exeter v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Japan
DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Premiership matches in Japan. The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.