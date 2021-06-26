Exeter v Harlequins live stream: How to watch the Premiership final

Who will be crowned English champions in 2021? Don’t miss any of the action

It’s Gallagher Premiership final day! Exeter Chiefs take on Harlequins at Twickenham this evening (kick-off 5.30pm) to see who will be crowned English champions in 2021.

Defending champions Exeter beat Sale Sharks 40-30 last weekend to reach a sixth successive Premiership final and will be aiming for back-to-back titles at Twickenham.

The Chiefs missed out on top spot in the table at the end of the regular season – Bristol Bears took first position – but they still have impressive statistics against their name, in both attack and defence. They scored more tries (93) and points (624) than any other team in the regular campaign, and they conceded the fewest too (40 tries, 356 points).

Quins have had a quite remarkable season to reach the final for the first time since 2012, when they lifted the trophy. Having struggled in the early part of the campaign, they parted company with head of rugby Paul Gustard in January and proceeded to march up the table.

Then last weekend they produced the biggest comeback in Premiership history to beat Bristol in the semi-final. Trailing 28-0 late in the first half, they recovered to make it 31-31 after 80 minutes. The game then went into extra-time and Quins came out on top 43-36.

We can only hope today’s final is just as thrilling – and if you don’t want to miss any of the action we explain below how you can find a reliable live stream wherever you are in the world.

