Watch the climax of the English rugby season at Twickenham

How to buy Gallagher Premiership final tickets

The Gallagher Premiership season reaches its conclusion at Twickenham on Saturday 18 June.

The past three seasons have seen three different winners of the trophy – Harlequins, Exeter and Saracens.

Last year Harlequins became English champions after an epic final win over Exeter. They beat Chiefs 40-38 in an 11-try thriller at English rugby’s HQ – the first time neither Exeter nor Saracens had won the title in six years.

So who will come out on top in 2022? Leicester Tigers, who last lifted the trophy in 2013, have led the way in the Premiership this season and were the first team to book their place in the play-offs.

Saracens and Harlequins are also in the semi-finals, with Northampton Saints the front-runners to secure the fourth place ahead of the final round of regular-season fixtures on Saturday 4 June.

The Premiership final will be broadcast live on BT Sport and ITV, but you can also be there to experience the match in person. As well as the on-pitch entertainment, there will be plenty happening off the pitch.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Feeling and Ryan Arnold will all be performing at the Premiership final while there will also be street food and craft beer offerings as well as kids’ activities.

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 18 June at Twickenham.

Tickets are available to buy through the Premiership Rugby website. They are priced from £41 for adults and £22 for children (including booking fees). There are also group discounts on offer.

This final will be the first time since 2019 that there can be a full house at Twickenham now that Covid restrictions have been lifted.

