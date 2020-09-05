The England captain received a red card for a dangerous tackle

Owen Farrell sent off as Saracens lose to Wasps

Owen Farrell was sent off in Saracens’ 28-18 Gallagher Premiership defeat by Wasps for a dangerous tackle on Charlie Atkinson.

The incident happened midway through the second half when Farrell burst out of the line and caught Wasps replacement Atkinson high with a swinging arm.

Referee Christophe Ridley was quick to show Farrell a red card for the dangerous tackle and Atkinson required a lengthy period of treatment on the pitch at Allianz Park.

The England fly-half, who apologised to Atkinson as he left the field with Wasps’ medics, will now face a disciplinary hearing and is likely to miss Saracens’ European Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster in two weeks.

In World Rugby’s sanctions for foul play, regulation 9.13 covers dangerous tackles: A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

The recommended sanctions are two weeks for a low-end offence, six weeks for mid-range and ten-plus for the top end.

The ban could be halved for previous good behaviour – the panel can apply up to a 50% reduction due to mitigating factors like his past disciplinary record and this is his first sending off, though he has received eight yellow cards in ten years across the Premiership, Champions Cup and England Tests – but he is still set to receive at least a three-week ban.

Even if the ban is applied to matches rather than weeks, he would still miss that crucial European fixture in Dublin as Saracens face Sale on Wednesday, Exeter on Sunday and then Leinster the following weekend.

The disciplinary hearing will likely be held early next week.

