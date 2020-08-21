Sale v Exeter live stream: How to watch from anywhere

First in the table visits third to kick off the Premiership’s second restart round

Sale v Exeter live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

The Gallagher Premiership is back in full swing, with the second round of the tournament’s restart kicking off in Manchester on Friday evening – and it’s a top-of-the-table clash too.

Exeter cemented their place in top spot by beating Leicester last weekend while Sale dropped to third after losing at Harlequins. However, the Sharks have already beaten the Chiefs in the league this season.

They triumphed at Sandy Park in January, scoring three tries to lead 22-5 at half-time before Exeter hit back, but the Sharks held on to win 22-19. Will Sale be able to do the double over Exeter for the first time in a single Premiership season? Or will it be the Chiefs enjoying an away win on Friday night?

Sale have made one change to the team that lost to Harlequins last weekend, Sam James coming into the centres, and their main priority is to improve their discipline having been on the wrong side of the penalty count at the Stoop.

Exeter have made a change in midfield too, Ian Whitten starting at inside-centre after Ollie Devoto was ruled out with an ankle injury. Alex Cuthbert also comes into the starting XV for the first time since November after recovering from shoulder surgery while Ben Moon and Jacques Vermeulen earn starts up front.

Sale: Simon Hammersley; Byron McGuigan, Sam James, Manu Tuilagi, Marland Yarde; Rob du Preez, Faf de Klerk; Coenie Oosthuizen, Akker van der Merwe, Will-Griff John, Jean-Luc du Preez, Lood de Jager, Jono Ross (captain), Tom Curry, Daniel du Preez

Replacements: Curtis Langdon, Ross Harrison, Jake Cooper-Woolley, James Phillips, Ben Curry, Will Cliff, AJ MacGinty, Denny Solomona.

Exeter: Stuart Hogg; Alex Cuthbert, Henry Slade, Ian Whitten, Olly Woodburn; Joe Simmonds (captain), Jack Maunder; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams, Jonny Gray, Jonny Hill, Dave Ewers, Jacques Vermeulen, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Billy Keast, Tomas Francis, Sam Skinner, Jannes Kirsten, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Gareth Steenson, Tom Hendrickson.

If you don’t want to miss this top-of-the-table clash, we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Sale v Exeter wherever you are.

How to watch Sale v Exeter from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Sale v Exeter, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Sale v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the UK

Sale v Exeter, which kicks off at 6pm on Friday evening, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage starting at 5.30pm. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Sale v Exeter takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Sale v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Sale v Exeter (kick-off 7pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Sale v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Sale v Exeter will kick off at 1pm EST and 10am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Sale v Exeter live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Sale v Exeter from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Sale v Exeter live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership – Sale have a few! – SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Sale v Exeter kicks off at 7pm on SuperSport 8.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Sale v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Sale v Exeter in Japan (kick-off 2am on Saturday). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

