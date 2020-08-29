Director of Rugby Steve Diamond revealed scheme at the breakdown

Steve Diamond reveals key to Sale Sharks turnovers

In their Gallagher Premiership match against Bristol Bears, hosts Sale Sharks bullied their way to a try bonus before the first half was up and would go on to win 40-7. It was a bruising display from Sale and during the first 40 minutes the club’s Director of Rugby revealed to BT the renewed approach to hunting tunrovers at the breakdown.

According to Diamond, only Ben and Tom Curry and Akker van der Merwe would be allowed to jackal, in order to keep the side’s penalty count low as well as being canny about the likliest time to steal ball.

A few took to Twitter after the cutaway from live match action.

There were several intercepts in the game too, and Sale looked punishing up front even in the moments of dissaray. However, they showed so much dominance in this game that many other Sharks stars got in on the act of stealing ball – you never look a gift horse in the mouth…

The totting up of Sale Sharks turnovers aside, Akker van der Merwe was at the forefront of the physical onslaught from Sale while Ben Curry – who has been the subject of increased calls to get more international recognition, alongside his brother Tom – was a nightmare for the Bears.

And all over, tries were adding up for the hosts.

Seeing out the result means Sale replace Bristol in second place in the table.

When the two sides last met at Ashton Gate back in November, Bristol were 16-10 victors in a tight match that saw both teams score tries in the final five minutes. Of course, this was much more of a one-sided affair.

