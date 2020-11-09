Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from anywhere

"It should be another feisty affair," says Blues boss John Mulvihill

Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill has made seven changes to his starting team, with Fijian tighthead Lee-Roy Atalifo getting his frist start. Wing Eroni Sau and fly-half Nathan Chamberlain also start.

Wales wing Owen Lane makes his first Blues start since January and Jason Tovey comes in at fly-half, with Jarrod Evans out.

The Blues lie in second place in the Pro14 Conference B, with Edinburgh in fifth spot, having won only once so far this season – a razor-thin voctory over the Scarlets at 6-3.

Blues head coach John Mulvihill said: “We can head up to Scotland with confidence. Despite the two losses in recent weeks, those games were decided by small margins.”

After defeating the Scarlets last time out, Cockerill said: “Winning’s a habit and we’re happy that we’ve broken the losing streak we were in and we can continue to develop as a squad as we prepare to face a really strong Cardiff (Blues) outfit.”

Edinburgh: Jack Blain; Eroni Sau, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Jamie Farndale; Nathan Chamberlain, Henry Pyrgos (captain); Pierre Schoeman, David Cherry, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Andries Ferreira, Jamie Hodgson, Magnus Bradbury, Luke Crosbie, Ally Miller.

Replacements: Mike Willemse, Sam Grahamslaw, Dan Gamble, Marshall Sykes, Connor Boyle, Nic Groom, Charlie Shiel, James Johnstone.

Cardiff Blues: Hallam Amos; Aled Summerhill, Garyn Smith, Max Llewellyn, Owen Lane; Jason Tovey, Lewis Jones; Brad Thyer, Kristian Dacey (captain), Dmitri Arhip, James Ratti, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Corey Domachowski, Scott Andrews, Ben Murphy, Sam Moore, Jamie Hill, Ben Thomas, Matthew Morgan.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues wherever you are…

Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from the UK

Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Monday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show Pro14 matches live, including Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues (kick-off 7.45pm eir Sport 2), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues (kick-off 8.45pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues in Canada. It will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

