Sam Tremlett takes a look at all the new transfers and signings in the Guinness Pro14 competition in this piece.

2018/19 Pro14 Transfers And Signings

With the new season approaching we have put together this piece on all the latest completed and confirmed transfers in and out of clubs currently in the Guinness Pro 14 competition.

Benetton Treviso –

In – Dewalt Duvenage (Stormers)

Out – Marty Banks (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), Michael Tagicakibau (Manuwatu), Whetu Douglas (Crusaders)

Cardiff Blues –

In – Samu Manoa (toulon)

Out – Alex Cuthbert (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Warburton (retired)

Cheetahs –

In – Louis Fouche (Kubota Spears), Tian Schoeman (Bordeaux)

Out – Francois Venter (Worcester Warriors), Johan Goosen (Montpellier)

Connacht –

In – Colby Fainga’a (Melbourne Rebels), Kyle Godwin (brumbies)

Out – Pita Ahki (Toulouse)

Dragons –

In – Ross Moriarty (Gloucester), Richard Hibbard (Gloucester)

Out – Sarel Pretorius (Southern Kings)

Edinburgh –

In – John Barclay (Scarlets), Luke Hamilton (Leicester Tigers), Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors)

Out – George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Cornell Du Preez (Worcester Warriors), Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Scarlets), John Hardie (released), Robbie Fruean (released)

Glasgow Warriors –

In – George Turner (Edinburgh), DTH Van der Merwe (Newcastle Falcons), Nick Frisby (Queensland Reds)

Out – Finn Russell (Racing 92), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh)

Leinster –

In – Joe Tomane(Montpellier)

Out – Jamie Heaslip (retired), Isa Nacewa (retired), Joey Carberry (Munster)

Munster –

In – Joey Carberry (Munster), Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)

Out – Simon Zebo (Racing 92)

Ospreys –

In – Scott Williams (Scarlets), George North (Northampton Saints), Aled Davies (Scarlets)

Out – Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints), Rhys Webb (Toulon)

Scarlets –

In – Blade Thomson (Hurricanes), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh)

Out – Tadhg Beirne (Munster), John Barclay (Edinburgh), Aled Davies (Ospreys), Scott Williams (Ospreys)

Southern Kings –

In – Sarel Pretorius (Dragons)

Out –

Ulster –

In – Jordi Murphy (Leinster), Marty Moore (Wasps)

Out – Charles Piutau (Bristol Bears), Tommy Bowe (retired), Paddy Jackson (Perpignan), Stuart Olding (Brive), Andrew Trimble (retired), Jared Payne (retired)

Zebre –

In – Edoardo Padovani (Toulon), Francois Brummer (Bulls)

Out – Andrea De Marchi (I Medicei)

