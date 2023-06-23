Gloucester-Hartpury v Exeter Chiefs live stream: how to watch Premier 15s final

Gloucester-Hartpury are taking on Exeter Chiefs in the final of the Allianz Premier 15s at Kingsholm on Saturday, June 24

And then there were two. A brilliant Allianz Premier 15s season reaches its conclusion on Saturday as Gloucester-Hartpury welcome Exeter Chiefs to Kingsholm – which has been renamed as ‘Queensholm’ for the final. UK viewers can watch the match for free at Premier15s.com – use a VPN if you’re stuck outside the UK.

Exeter squeezed their way past Saracens (24-21) in their semi-final while Gloucester-Hartpury overcame Bristol Bears (21-12) in their last-four encounter to set-up an all south-west final.

A record crowd is on the cards for the match as the two sides – who were separated by one point in the final league table – battle it out to become champions of England.

Gloucester-Hartpury co-captain and England international Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt said: “It’s a dream to run out to a packed Kingsholm in Cherry & White. The fact that we’re now doing that at ‘Queensholm’, in honour of the final that we’ve fought so hard to get to… it means so much.”

Exeter, who are competing for their first league title, stand on the brink of a silverware double having already lifted the Allianz Cup two months ago.

“History-making is kind of what we’ve been about from the off,” head coach Susie Appleby told the Exeter Chiefs website. “Anything that we do around here is kind of a first – and the girls really embrace that, as do the staff.”

The Cherry-and-Whites inflicted Exeter’s only home loss in the league, which came on the opening day, but they got their revenge in the reverse fixture, winning 58-18 at the Alpas Arena.

Appleby added: “We only played them recently, but it doesn’t really matter what’s gone before, the main thing is the big focus on the final.”

How to watch Premier 15s final from the UK & Ireland

Premier15s.com is showing the match for free but you do need to create an account to watch it. BT Sport is showing the match live on Saturday, with kick off at 3.30pm BST.

The game can also be followed on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

How to watch Premier 15s final from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch the final, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN



We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Gloucester-Hartpury v Exeter Chiefs team news

Gloucester-Hartpury: 15 Emma Sing, 14 Ellie Rugman, 13 Rachel Lund, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Mia Venner, 10 Lleucu George, 9 Mo Hunt (CC); 1 Maud Muir, 2 Kelsey Jones, 3 Laura Delgado, 4 Sam Monaghan, 5 Zoe Aldcroft (CC), 6 Alex Matthews, 7 Bethan Lewis, 8 Sarah Beckett

Replacements: 16 Connie Powell, 17 Kathryn Buggy, 18 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 19 Maya Learned, 20 Neve Jones, 21 Bianca Blackburn, 22 Sophie Bridger, 23 Lisa Neumann

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Merryn Doidge, 13 Eildh Sinclair, 13 Kate Zackary, 12 Gabby Cantorna, 11 Claudia Macdonald, 10 Liv McGoverne, 9 Flo Robinson; 1 Hope Rogers, 2 Emily Tuttosi, 3 Daleaka Menin, 4 Nichola Fryday, 5 Poppy Leitch, 6 Edel McMahon, 7 Maisy Allen, 8 Rachel Johnson

Replacements: 16 Cliodhna Moloney, 17 Silvia Turani, 18 Charli Jacoby, 19 Abbie Fleming, 20 Ebony Jefferies, 21 Mairi McDonald, 22 Robyn Wilkins, 23 Katie Buchanan

