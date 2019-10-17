Team news, coaches' views and more ahead of the first of the last-eight ties at Japan 2019

2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter-final: England v Australia

World Cup quarter-finals weekend kicks off with England facing the Wallabies in Oita. Both head coaches have made big selection calls for the match, which will be the seventh time the two countries have met at a World Cup.

Eddie Jones has dropped George Ford to the bench for the fixture, moving Owen Farrell to fly-half and Manu Tuilagi to inside-centre while bringing Henry Slade into the starting XV for the first time this tournament.

The England coach has also opted for Courtney Lawes in the second row alongside Maro Itoje, with George Kruis on the bench, while Mako Vunipola starts at loosehead ahead of Joe Marler. He described the selection as “horses for courses, you pick the right team for the right game”.

Over in the Wallabies camp, Michael Cheika has been bold with his choices, too, and named Jordan Petaia at outside-centre. The 19-year-old made his debut on the wing against Uruguay and played against Georgia, but this will be the biggest match of his career by some distance.

Related: Hotshot Q&A with Jordan Petaia

His pairing in midfield with Samu Kerevi is the 17th different centre partnership Australia have chosen since RWC 2015 while Will Genia-Christian Lealiifano is the fourth different half-back combination the Wallabies have picked at this World Cup.

So interesting selections from both camps. Here are all the facts and stats you need ahead of the match…

Head-to-Head

Played – 50

England wins – 24

Australia wins – 25

Draws – 1

Most recent meeting – England 37-18 Australia, 2018

The two sides met at Twickenham last November, with England’s second-half performance ensuring they ran out comfortable winners. The scores were level at 13-13 at half-time – Jonny May putting England ahead with a second-minute try – but tries from Elliot Daly, Joe Cokanasiga and Owen Farrell saw the home team pull clear after the break.

Did you know?

Jonny May will win his 50 th cap for England. He has scored against the Wallabies in his two most recent appearances against them.

cap for England. He has scored against the Wallabies in his two most recent appearances against them. Courtney Lawes has won his last ten matches against Australia.

England have beaten Australia in their last six matches, all played under Eddie Jones.

Jordan Petaia is the first player born this century to play in a RWC knockout match and the first teenager to be selected in either of the centre positions in a World Cup.

The coaches

England coach Eddie Jones

“Australia are a clever team, they will have some specific attacking strategies to play against us so we need to have a great situational awareness. We need to defend with brutality and when we have the ball we need to play on top of them.”

Australia coach Michael Cheika

“I’m just a believer. Call me a sucker. I believe in my lads. I know there’s other people who won’t give us much of a chance but I believe that when you believe in yourself you are much closer to being able to create history.”

The Teams

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May; Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph.

Australia: Kurtley Beale; Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Christian Lealiifano, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Michael Hooper (captain), Isi Naisarani.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Adam Coleman, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nic White, Matt Toomua, James O’Connor.

Key Players

England – Henry Slade

One of three changes to the starting XV that beat Argentina in their last match, Henry Slade has been struggling with a knee injury but has been backed by Eddie Jones to start this last-eight tie.

George Ford, who has been in good form during the tournament, drops to the bench as Jones reverts to the midfield that was such a success during the Six Nations – Owen Farrell at ten, Manu Tuilagi at 12 and Slade at 13.

Exeter Chief Slade offers a great distribution and kicking option in the 13 channel, but on Saturday it’s his defence that will be key as England try to contain Samu Kerevi…

Related: Downtime with Henry Slade

Australia – Samu Kerevi

Samu Kerevi has played a pivotal role in the Wallabies attack over the past year and particularly at this World Cup. The 26-year-old is a powerful ball-carrier – he is joint fourth in the runs stats after the pool stages with 48 – and generally makes metres with ball in hand because he is so hard to stop.

England may have opted for what they feel is a more defensively solid midfield but they will still need to be at their best to ensure Kerevi doesn’t get across the gain-line and make significant ground for it’s the centre’s initial breaks that often create scoring opportunities.

How to watch

This match in Oita on Saturday 19 October kicks off at 8.15am UK & Ireland time. You can watch it live on ITV, S4C (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland). You can also listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Keep track of events in Japan via our Rugby World Cup homepage.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.