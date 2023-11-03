Definitive Rugby World Cup 2023 review – Rugby World December issue

Our RWC collector's edition covers off every single game and all the heroes and headline-makers from the tournament

It’s over. Seven weeks of thrills, spills and adulation and we end up with exactly the same result as last time. South Africa champions again, what a journey. So here is your definitive Rugby World Cup 2023 review, our December issue, which you can get digitally and physically with a collector’s edition hard copy coming to subscribers and on shelves.

From Portugal and Fiji to a quarter-final weekend we’ll never forget, there was so much to love about this World Cup. Luckily, we have covered off every single game with magic moments, quotes from both sides, full teams, referees, the lot. A handy reference for the entire tournament.

Not only that but we have a team of the tournament, big name interviewees, the World Cup heroes and headline makers as well as bunch of super stats and much, much more.

What is in the Rugby World Cup 2023 review?

In the ultimate review of every single one of the 48 games, we have:

Match summary

Magic moment

Hear from the winners

Hear from the losers

Full team sheets with replacements

Scorers

Referee

Star man

And if that wasn’t enough, we also have:

Team of the Tournament

Sam Whitelock

Bundee Aki

Nicolas Martins

Manuel Ardao

Dutch fans!

Will Jordan

Eben Etzebeth

Home nations report cards – what grades did we give England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales’ showings in France?

What is in the December issue of Rugby World magazine?

How the Rugby World Cup was won

Editor Alan Dymock runs you through how the World Cup was won after covering the tournament in France

Stephen Jones looks ahead to the 2027 World Cup in Australia

After the Eddie Jones disaster, what will the Wallabies look like and how will the new format work in four years’ time

Danny Cipriani exclusive

There’s been plenty of noise around the former England fly-half after his explosive autobiography but Josh Graham finds out if his future still lies in the game

Downtime with Mark Atkinson

Alan Pearey hears from the Gloucester centre on his sweet tooth, a Savage prank and embarrassing stitches

What it’s like to join a Premiership academy

Josh Graham travels down to the RPA’s Academy Induction Day to find out what life is like for the newest professionals in the sport

Tyson Beukeboom

Sarah Rendell chats to the Canada international who is getting stuck into a new project with Trailfinders Women

Dan McKellar

Editor Alan Dymock chats to the new man in charge at Leicester Tigers

Inside the mind of Adam Radwan

The Newcastle speedster reminisces about a trip to Mauritius and lays bare his England ambitions

Our club hero: Munster’s Gavin Coombes

The No 8 has had a taste of Ireland action, so we find out what makes him special

There’s more to African rugby than the Springboks!

We have a column from newly elected Rugby Africa president Herbert Mensah who highlights the growth of Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia…

Rising Stars

We catch up with Exeter Chiefs No 8 and Italy A international Ross Vintcent and Northampton Saints’ exciting young flanker Henry Pollock to chart their rugby journeys to this point

Don’t miss our regular columnists Ken Owens, Secret Player and Secret Ref

