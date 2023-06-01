Here you can find out who has made the Fiji squad

The Fiji Rugby World Cup squad will be aiming to better their best-ever result at the event. The team have never gone beyond the quarter-finals, making the last eight stage in the 1987 and 2007 editions, the last tournament held in France.

They face a difficult pool with the familiar likes of Wales and Australia, making the task of even reaching the knockouts a difficult one. But the team are capable of progressing, they beat Wales at the 2007 World Cup 38-34.

There are some changes to the competition this year which could also aid the squad. The squad sizes have been increased from 31 to 33 players and there are at least five days of preparation for each match.

Fiji Rugby World Cup squad 2023

Fiji Rugby World Cup Pool

Fiji have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool C alongside Wales, Australia, Georgia and Portugal.

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Fiji and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

