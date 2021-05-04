Follow England to Rugby World Cup France 2023

With Marseille, Nice and Lille on their schedule for Rugby World Cup 2023, England supporters are in for a treat. In partnership with Sportsbreaks.com

England flew 6,000 miles to get to Japan 2019 but the next Rugby World Cup in 2023 is just a hop across the Channel. And what delights await those supporters heading to France to see if England can emulate the 2003 team that became world champions 18 years ago.

Their opening Pool D match is a Saturday evening humdinger in Stade Vélodrome against Argentina, who memorably defeated New Zealand for the first time last year.

The host city, Marseille, lies in the Provence region but has a soul all of its own. A multicultural melting pot with strong North African influences, it features Le Vieux Port – the Old Port – where disbelieving English and French fans celebrated long into the night in 2007 after both nations had achieved shock quarter-final wins.

From wine tours to world-class museums, Marseille is a perfect sun-drenched location for fans to start their RWC 2023 experience. It will also host England’s quarter-final on 14 or 15 October should they progress to the knockout stage.

From Marseille, England head 100 miles east along the French Riviera for a tantalising encounter against Japan, one of the sensations of the 2019 tournament. Nice is the venue for this one and supporters will love the stunning beaches and amazing views of this artistic city. The seven-mile Promenade des Anglais, built 200 years ago for holidaying members of the English aristocracy, is one of the most iconic roads in France.

Among excursions you can take from Nice is a short boat trip to the island of Sainte-Marguerite, where the mysterious ‘Man in the Iron Mask’ was incarcerated.

England’s remaining pool matches take place at the opposite end of the country, in the capital of French Flanders. Lille has a reputation for friendliness and fun in equal measure, with vibrant markets and a dynamic beer culture.

Just 80 minutes from London by train, Lille’s unique character is manifest in red-brick buildings, medieval structures and cobblestone streets. And they love a street party here.

ENGLAND RWC 2023 FIXTURES

Sat 9 Sept England v Argentina, Marseille (8pm, GMT)

Sun 17 Sept England v Japan, Nice (8pm)

Sat 23 Sept England v Americas 2, Lille (4.45pm)

Sat 7 Oct England v Oceania 1, Lille (4.45pm)

England play two Saturday matches at the city’s Stade Pierre Mauroy. Their opponents are still to emerge from the qualifying process. Based on recent form, Americas 2 is likely to be either USA or Uruguay while Oceania 1 will almost certainly be Samoa or Tonga.

Whoever makes it through, it’s going to be an awesome experience for anyone privileged to be there. England head coach Eddie Jones said: “It’s probably the most contrasting pool in terms of style and philosophy of play and that’s what probably makes it the most interesting.

“France has beautiful rugby grounds because rugby is the sport of a lot of the towns. It should be a fantastic festival of rugby.”

In 2018, England finished fifth in the Six Nations but rebounded to come within a whisker of winning Rugby World Cup 2019. After another lowly finish in this year’s Six Nations, will England peak at just the right time at RWC 2023? Perhaps it is written in the stars…

