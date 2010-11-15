Take a tour of the four cities hosting England’s World Cup pool matches in Japan next year

Advertising Feature: A guide to the cities hosting England’s 2019 World Cup pool matches

England will be playing their pool matches in four different cities at next year’s Rugby World Cup. For those travelling to Japan next year, we take a look at a few highlights in each of them below and you can find more information about all the RWC 2019 venues at visitjapan2019.com…

SAPPORO

Sun 22 Sep, England v Tonga

England kick off their World Cup campaign in the northern island of Hokkaido and you can hop on cable cars up Mount Moiwa in Sapporo to take in one of Japan’s top three night views.

Okurayama Ski Jump Stadium, which was used at the 1972 Winter Olympics, has another impressive view of the city as well as memorabilia from past Games and simulators so you can enjoy different sports like the ski jump and bobsleigh.

KOBE

Thu 26 Sep, England v USA

Sampling Kobe beef will be top of many rugby fan’s lists here and the top tip is to go at lunchtime as prices will be more palatable than dinner menus. Get good value and great service at Kishuya in the Chuo area.

Kobe Harbour is sure to be a popular too, especially with Meriken Park on the waterfront the designated fanzone. There are various cruises on offer, including Luminous’s evening trip along the Akashi Strait where you can see the lights change on Akashi Bridge. Splash out on a multi-course dinner or pay as you go for drinks and snacks at the bar.

Head to the top of Mount Rokko for spectacular views of Kobe and take the train to Himeji to explore the beautiful – and recently renovated – Himeji Castle.

TOKYO

Sat 5 Oct, England v Argentina

There is so much to see and do in Japan’s capital. For history, visit Asakusa where the famous Sensoji Temple is located, then dine at Asakusa Imahan – a restaurant that dates back more than 120 years and specialises in shabu-shabu (a hotpot dish with thin slices of beef).

For a look at Japan’s modernity, go to teamLab in Odaiba, a digital art museum where you can get lost for hours in the ever-changing displays (be sure to book).

YOKOHAMA

Sat 12 Oct, England v France

Take the lift to the top of Marine Tower for great views of the city or head to the bar on the 42nd floor of the Prince Hotel, where you can enjoy the sights and a beverage (there is a table charge).

At street level, there are more than 400 bars in an area of 2sqkm in Noge. Many only seat a handful of people so stay for a drink or two, then visit another.

The craft beer scene in Yokohama is growing so there’s an opportunity to taste different brews, too. Yokohama also has the second largest Chinatown in the world after San Francisco.