The Portugal Rugby World Cup squad are heading to the competition for just the second time. The only other time they have appeared at the event was in 2007 where they were knocked out in the pool stage after not registering a win.

For the 2023 World Cup they qualified in dramatic fashion. The team only needed a draw in their final qualifier against the USA and they secured a 16-16 result with the last kick of the game.

“It’s hard to explain, it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Portugal captain Tomás Appleton said. “For the rugby community this is amazing, we’ve been missing [from Rugby World Cup] for quite some time and we need a new generation to inspire the kids.”

Portugal Rugby World Cup squad 2023

Portugal Rugby World Cup Pool

Portugal have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool C alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Portugal and Argentina could meet in the last eight, for example.

