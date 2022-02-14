All you need to know about the tournament in Dubai involving Colombia, Kazakhstan and Scotland

Rugby World Cup 2021 Final Qualifying Explained

There are just three women’s teams still in the running for the final place at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The Final Qualification Tournament (FQT) was set to involve four teams playing semi-finals, with the winners going through to the final to decide who would book their place in Pool A with New Zealand, Australia and Wales, but Covid-related withdrawals have resulted in a change to the format.

There will now be one semi-final between the two lower-ranked teams and the winner of that will face Scotland, who are the highest-ranked team involved and were surprise runners-up at the European qualification tournament last September.

Hong Kong and Kazakhstan were due to play each other in mid-February to determine who would go to the FQT as the Asia representative. But Hong Kong pulled out because of lockdown restrictions, so Kazakhstan have gone straight through to Dubai.

Their opponents in the semi-final on 19 February will be Colombia after Samoa withdrew from the FQT because of Covid travel rules. Colombia qualified for this tournament by beating Kenya in a play-off last year.

The winners of Colombia v Kazakhstan will play Scotland in the FQT final on 25 February, with Scotland favourites in the Rugby World Cup qualifier.

Rugby World Cup 2021 Final Qualifying: The teams

Scotland

World Ranking Ninth

Coach Bryan Easson

World Cup History Played in five successive tournaments (1994 to 2010), finishing from fifth to eighth

Kazakhstan

World Ranking 15th

Coach Anna Yakovleva

World Cup History Played in every one from 1994 to 2014, finishing between ninth and 12th

Colombia

World Ranking 26th

Coach Raúl Vesga Mujica

World Cup History Never qualified and played first match overseas in their last qualifier against Kenya

Rugby World Cup 2021 Final Qualifying: The fixtures

Saturday 19 February, Colombia v Kazakhstan (4.30pm Dubai time/12.30pm UK & Ireland time)

Friday 25 February, Scotland v Colombia/Kazakhstan (7pm Dubai time/3pm UK & Ireland time)

Rugby World Cup 2021 Final Qualifying: How to watch

The good news is that the two matches from this tournament will be able to watch for free.

World Rugby will stream the games live on its digital and social channels, including the World Rugby YouTube channel.

BBC ALBA will also broadcast the Scotland match on 25 February live and that coverage will be available on the BBC iPlayer.

