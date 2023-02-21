Rugby World gives you a lowdown of the nine stadiums that will feature at Rugby World Cup France 2023

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will take place in France from 8 September to 28 October, with the tournament set to feature the best male rugby talent from across the globe. This page has all you need to know about the World Cup stadiums that will host games in this iconic tournament.

The Stadiums

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Capacity: 42,115

Date Finished: April 2015

Uses: Rugby Union, Football, Concerts

Matches to be hosted: Ireland vs Romania (Pool B, 9 September)

Wales vs Fiji (Pool C, 10 September)

Samoa vs Chile (Pool D, 16 September)

South Africa vs Romania (Pool B, 17 September)

Fiji vs Georgia (Pool C, 30 September)

Fun Fact: Since its opening in spring 2015, the Stade de Bordeaux has hosted several major musical performances including Celine Dion, Guns ‘n’ Roses and Ed Sheeran.

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Capacity: 50,186

Date Finished: August 2012

Uses: Rugby Union, Football, Basketball, Handball, Tennis, Concerts

Matches to be hosted: France vs Uruguay (Pool A, 14 September)

England vs Chile (Pool D, 23 September)

Scotland vs Romania (Pool B, 30 September)

England vs Samoa (Pool D, 7 October)

Tonga vs Romania (Pool B, 8 October)

Fun Fact: Host to two of England’s pool games at RWC2023, the World Cup stadium in the south of Lille will also be the venue for the handball and basketball tournaments in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Parc Olimpique Lyonnais

Capacity: 59,186

Date Finished: January 2016

Uses: Rugby Union, Football, Ice Hockey, Concerts

Matches to be hosted: Wales vs Australia (Pool B, 24 September)

Uruguay vs Namibia (Pool A, 27 September)

New Zealand vs Italy (Pool A, 29 September)

New Zealand vs Uruguay (Pool A, 5 October)

France vs Italy (Pool A, 6 October)

Fun Fact: A Ligue Magnus ice hockey game between Lyon and Grenoble held at the Parc Olimpique Lyonnais on 30 December 2016 holds the all-time record for an ice hockey match held in France – with 25,142 in the stadium that day.

Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Capacity: 67,394

Date Finished: June 1937, most recent renovations summer 2014.

Uses: Rugby Union, Football, (historically) Rugby League and Cycling

Matches to be hosted: England vs Argentina (Pool D, 9 September)

South Africa vs Scotland (Pool B, 10 September)

France vs Namibia (Pool A, 21 September)

South Africa vs Tonga (Pool B, 1 October)

Quarter Final 1 (Winner Pool C vs Runner-up Pool D, 14 October)

Quarter Final 3 (Winner Pool D vs Runner-up Pool C, 15 October)

Fun Fact: The venue for the 2022 Champions Cup Final between Leinster and La Rochelle, the Velodrome was first used to host a Six Nations game in 2018 when France played Italy in front of 50,000 fans.

Stade de la Beaujoire, World Cup stadiums in Nantes Capacity: 37,473 Date Finished: May 1984 Uses: Rugby Union, Football Matches to be hosted: Ireland vs Tonga (Pool C, 16 September) Argentina vs Chile (Pool D, 30 September) Wales vs Georgia (Pool C, 7 October) Japan vs Argentina (Pool D, 8 October) Fun Fact: It was at this World Cup stadium that Fiji famously beat Wales 38-34 during the 2007 Rugby World Cup, pipping the Welsh to a quarter-final place. Stade de Nice, Nice Capacity: 35,169 Date Finished: September 2013 Uses: Rugby Union, Football, Concerts Matches to be hosted: Wales vs Portugal (Pool C, 16 September) England vs Japan (Pool D, 17 September) Italy vs Uruguay (Pool A, 20 September) Scotland vs Tonga (Pool B, 24 September) Fun Fact: Of all the World Cup stadiums, this one has hosted just one international rugby Test match to date – a 32-3 win for France over Scotland in August 2019 in which Maxime Medard scored two tries. Stade de France, Saint-Denis Capacity: 81,500 Date Finished: September 2013 Uses: Rugby Union, Football, Concerts Matches to be hosted: Wales vs Portugal (Pool C, 16 September) England vs Japan (Pool D, 17 September) Italy vs Uruguay (Pool A, 20 September) Scotland vs Tonga (Pool B, 24 September) Quarter Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A, 14 October) Quarter Final 4 (Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B, 15 October) Semi Final 1 (Winner Quarter Final 1 vs Winner Quarter Final 2, 20 October) Semi Final 2 (Winner Quarter Final 3 vs Winner Quarter Final 4, 21 October) Bronze Final (Runner-up Semi Final 1 vs Runner-up Semi Final 2, 27 October) Final (Winner Semi Final 1 vs Winner Semi Final 2, 28 October) Fun Fact: The sixth-largest stadium in Europe, the Stade de France is one of just two stadia in the world to have hosted both football (1998) and rugby union (1999,2007) World Cup Finals – alongside the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

Capacity: 41,965

Date Finished: September 1931, most recent renovations completed January 2015.

Uses: Rugby Union, Football

Matches to be hosted: Italy vs Namibia (Pool A, 9 September)

Australia vs Fiji (Pool C, 17 September)

Argentina vs Samoa (Pool D, 22 September)

Australia vs Portugal (Pool C, 1 October)

Fun Fact: The oldest stadium to be selected as a venue for the Rugby World Cup 2023, it also hosted three pool games at Rugby World Cup 2007 – two of which involved Scotland.

Stadium de Toulouse, World Cup stadiums in Toulouse

Capacity: 33,150

Date Finished: 1937, most recent renovations completed Spring 2016.

Uses: Rugby Union, Rugby League, Football, Concerts

Matches to be hosted: Japan vs Chile (Pool D, 10 September)

New Zealand vs Namibia (Pool A, 15 September)

Georgia vs Portugal (Pool C, 23 September)

Japan vs Samoa (Pool B, 28 September)

Fiji vs Portugal (Pool C, 8 October)

Fun Fact: The final venue on this list – and another that hosted several games at the 2007 Rugby World Cup – this stadium is actually located on the island of Ramier in the River Garonne, right in the heart of Toulouse.