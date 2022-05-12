England will host the 2025 women's tournament, Australia will stage the men's and women's events in 2027 and 2029, while USA have been awarded 2031 and 2033

Rugby World Cup hosts announced

The Rugby World Cup hosts for all tournaments up until 2033 have been announced.

We now know where the next three women’s World Cups will be staged after the tournament in New Zealand this year, as well as the venue for the two men’s World Cups that will follow France 2023.

England will host the 2025 World Cup, with the aim of selling out Twickenham for the final of the women’s tournament. Australia will host the 2027 and 2029 men’s and women’s events respectively – the first time they have been held back-to-back in the same country.

More history will be made in 2031 when the USA will host a 15s World Cup for the first time and they will also host the women’s tournament two years later.

All three venues had been given preferred host status before the meeting in Dublin this week of the World Rugby Council, which unanimously approved the bids.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont described the decision as “providing an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the growth and impact of rugby globally”.

He added: “The confirmation of host locations is supported by a new partnership approach to event delivery that will power long-term, sustainable development, including in the USA and across the women’s game. It will enable the sport to realise its global potential on and off the field, driving significant social and economic benefits for host nations.

“Today is a landmark moment for the sport, and an exciting development for fans. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making this dream a reality as we look to deliver a truly global sport for all.”

Former England captain Sue Day, who is now the RFU’s chief operations officer and chief finance officer, said of England winning the rights to host RWC 2025: “It is going to be incredible. We will create a lasting legacy for women’s rugby in England, the UK and across the world, both in terms of attracting more people to play and attracting new fans.”

USA Rugby CEO Ross Young also has big plans for America’s first World Cups in the sport. He said: “USA Rugby will now venture into a new era and ensure the sport’s most treasured event is a springboard for creating lasting, sustainable enthusiasm and passion for rugby from coast to coast.”

Australia will be hosting a Rugby World Cup for the first time since 2003, when England triumphed in the final, and the hope is that it can re-energise the sport in the country.

“It’s a game-changer for rugby in this country, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise and secure the future of the sport here and see the game we all love grow and thrive for years to come,” said Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan.

What do you think of the World Cup hosts announcements? Is going to the USA the right call? Will Twickenham be a sellout for the 2025 final? Let us know your thoughts by emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.