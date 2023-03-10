Stay tuned for Seilala Mapusua's 33-man squad

Samoa will be looking to improve on recent World Cup performances having finished fourth in their pool in the 2007, 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament. They have been eliminated in the pool stages since 2003 but the Samoa Rugby World Cup squad 2023 will be looking to put that right.

But Seilala Mapusua‘s side must stay above water against 2019 semi finalists England, and a confident Argentina if they are to best their previous World Cup performances.

Samoa’s golden days were in the 1990s as they made it to the quarter-final stages in both the 1991 and 1995 World Cups.

Samoa Rugby World Cup squad 2023

Samoa Rugby World Cup Pool

Samoa have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool D alongside England, Japan, Argentina and Chile.

Sat 16 Sept Samoa v Chile (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Fri 22 Sept Samoa v Argentina (Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

Thu 28 Sept Samoa v Japan (Stade de Pierre Toulouse, Toulouse)

Sat 7 Oct Samoa v England (Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

