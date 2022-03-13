Tickets for 2023 World Cup semi-finals and final on sale from 15 March

Stade de France in Paris will host the climax of next year's tournament

2023 World Cup semi-finals and final tickets on sale from 15 March

Tickets for the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-finals and final in France are to go on sale from Tuesday 15 March.

There will be an exclusive pre-sale for 2023 Family members, which will go live at 5pm GMT. This will be followed by a general public sale on 17 March at 5pm GMT.

There will be a variety of packages to buy for the matches, which will take place between 20 and 28 October 2023. Both semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final will be hosted at the Stade de France in Paris, the stadium that hosted the 2007 Rugby World Cup final.

The four packages available are:

The Semi-finals pack, with access to the two semi-finals (20-21 October 2023)

The Semi-final 1 and Bronze final pack, with access to the first semi-final (20 October) and the bronze final (27 October)

The Semi-final 2 and Bronze final pack, with access to the second semi-final (21 October) and the bronze final

The Finals pack to attend both the bronze final and Rugby World Cup 2023 final (28 October)

Supporters have until 15 March at 11am GMT to register to become part of the pre-sale. Sign up to be a 2023 Family member via the official RWC 2023 website.

There have been problems with long delays and the website crashing when previous tranches of tickets have been put on sale, but RWC 2023 organisers have defended their ticket strategy. Let’s hope there aren’t similar issues this time.

We now know 16 of the 20 teams that will take part in next year’s tournament after Spain qualified for their first men’s World Cup in 24 years at the weekend and Georgia guaranteed their place too.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.