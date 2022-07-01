With the tournament edging ever nearer, which men's sides are still fighting for a spot in Cape Town?

Men’s Sevens World Cup qualifying process

Men’s 2022 Sevens World Cup qualifying is nearly complete, with 20 of the 24 places for the showpiece tournament confirmed.

All the familiar names are present, but they will be joined by emerging sevens nations for whom making the event is a success in itself.

So, what has to be worked out before the sevens world heads to Cape Town this September, and who is already there?

What is left to decide?

Only the four European spots remain vacant, with a qualifying tournament in Bucharest from 16 July to 17 July confirming the line-up.

With the biggest names already assured of a place, 12 nations will battle to make the semi-finals and therefore the World Cup.

Ireland have impressed during the current World Sevens Series, highlighted by their silver medal at the Toulouse Sevens, and appear the favourites to qualify.

Spain made the quarter-finals in London and will also expect to finish in the top four, having won the 2021 Rugby Europe Sevens Championship.

Germany and Wales will be the only other participants in Bucharest who have competed in the 2022 Sevens Series.

Portugal, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Georgia, and Belgium are each also part of the dozen hopefuls.

The final country competing is Romania, who earned a place at their home tournament by finishing as the best non-qualified team at the Rugby Europe Trophy series earlier in June.

Russia, who qualified for the World Cup in 2018, were removed from the process by World Rugby after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Who has already qualified?

The eight quarter-finalists from the 2018 Sevens World Cup automatically qualified for the 2022 iteration.

As such, hosts South Africa are joined by England, Scotland, France, Fiji, Argentina, USA and defending champions New Zealand.

The remaining 12 spots were split between the five other continental confederations.

Africa: Uganda, Zimbabwe and Kenya qualified through the 2022 Rugby Africa Sevens Championship. While Uganda and Zimbabwe reached the final of the tournament with ease, World Cup regulars Kenya needed a tense win over Zambia to claim the third and final place.

North America: Canada and Jamaica emerged from the America North Super Sevens tournament last April.

Asia: Hong Kong and South Korea claimed the two remaining spots after making the final of the Asia Rugby Sevens Series. Japan missed out after losing 21-14 to South Korea in the tournament’s semi-finals.

South America: Uruguay eased to the Sudamerica Rugby Sevens title last November to capture one of the two remaining South American places. They were joined by Chile, who edged Brazil in the semi-finals.

Oceania: Australia, Samoa and Tonga received a berth after last April’s qualifying tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19.

