All the details you need about the new rugby tournament being played in Europe this November and December

Autumn Nations Cup Format Confirmed

A new eight-team rugby tournament will be played in Europe this November and December. The Autumn Nations Cup will involve the Six Nations teams – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales – as well as Fiji and Georgia.

It will take place over four successive weekends from 13 November to 6 December, with the eight teams split into two pools of four.

Group A features England, Georgia, Ireland and Wales while Group B comprises Fiji, France, Italy and Scotland.

Teams will play the other nations in their pool in a round-robin format before a finals weekend where the winners of each group will play each other, as will the runners-up and so on to determine final rankings.

The tournament will kick off with Ireland hosting Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 13 November. The following day England will play Georgia at Twickenham and Italy will face Scotland, while on Sunday 15 November France will play Fiji.

Here is a full list of fixtures…

Some venue and kick-off information is still to be confirmed due to the pandemic while it is not yet know who has the rights to broadcast matches.

Six Nations Rugby chief executive Ben Morel said: “A significant amount of time and effort has gone into delivering this new tournament format in testing circumstances and the spirit of collaboration amongst key stakeholders has been outstanding.

“While the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic made the traditional autumn Test window unfeasible, we remained determined to deliver a unique and compelling tournament proposition which would ensure world-class rugby for our fans globally, and competitive matches for players, unions and federations.”

As for whether spectators will be able to attend these Tests, that will be determined by the restrictions in place in each country hosting matches.

Wales’ home fixtures will be played away from the Principality Stadium, which is being used as the Dragon’s Heart Hospital, but coach Wayne Pivac is still excited about the schedule. He says: “It has been a tough year for everyone so we are hoping international rugby can provide some relief and enjoyment for supporters and sports fans alike.”

