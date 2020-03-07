Video clip of the England loosehead paying particular attention to the Wales captain was shared widely on Twitter

Alun Wyn Jones reacts to fondling incident with Joe Marler

We expected a fiesty encounter at Twickenham between England and Wales but things took an odd turn when England prop Joe Marler was spotted fondling Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones during a first-half scuffle. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

Answering a question on the incident, post-match, the experienced lock called for a review from the sport’s governing body.

“After 138 Tests I know if I react it’s red card,” Jones said. “It’s tough. Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it.

“Joe is a good bloke and lots happens on a rugby field. It’s difficult as captain because you feel you can’t speak to the referee about anything. I looked at the touch judge but he didn’t see what happened, which is fine.

“A lot of footage was shown, a lot of supporters have seen what happened, it’s just very frustrating. We talk a lot about the TMO, footage and review but we don’t see a lot happening.”

The match officials did nothing at the time

The match officials did nothing at the time – referee Ben O’Keefe was focussed on defusing the fracas which led to a Wales knock-on being turned to a Wales penalty, with Owen Farrell adjudged to have shoved an opposition player. After Jones’s comments, we shall see if the England front-rower will be cited.

World Rugby regulation 9.27, which covers any incident against the spirit of the game, states that “grabbing, twisting, or squeezing the genitals and/or breasts in the case of females” can be punished by a 12 week ban at the lower end. A mid-range ban is 18 weeks.

The maximum punishment is 208 weeks.

