Rugby tournaments affected by coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the postponement of most professional rugby union competitions as well as the community game. Here are the details of the decisions made by various organisers on how rugby tournaments affected by coronavirus…

Six Nations

Four men’s, six women’s and three U20 fixtures have been postponed due to the pandemic.

Italy v Scotland Women – due to take place in the north of Italy – was the first to be postponed. The three Ireland v Italy fixtures followed, then the three Italy v England matches on the final weekend, followed by the trio of France v Ireland games and finally Wales v Scotland men and women. Scotland U20 beat Wales in a match that was played behind closed doors.

Most postponements were due to health concerns relating to mass gatherings while Scotland Women’s final two matches need to be rescheduled after a player tested positive for Covid-19. She has now been released from hospital.

It has been mooted that the men’s Super Saturday fixtures – Wales v Scotland, Italy v England and France v Ireland – will be played on 31 October, but this has not be confirmed. There have been no concrete details on when any matches will be rescheduled, only that organisers are keen to complete the tournaments.

World Sevens Series

The Hong Kong and Singapore legs of the World Series were the first rugby events affected. They were due to be played in April but have now been rescheduled for October.

European Cups

The quarter-finals of both the Champions and Challenge Cups, which were due to take place on the weekend of 3-5 April, have been postponed and the European season suspended.

The decision was made following a conference call conducted by the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) board. EPCR is committed to “trying to find a solution which will enable it to complete” the tournaments but that obviously depends how long measures are in place across Europe to prevent the spread of the virus.

Gallagher Premiership

The English top flight is postponing the season for five weeks, until the end of April. That accounts for four rounds of league action, with the other weekend set aside for the European quarter-finals.

Guinness Pro14

This cross-border competition features teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales, and matches involving Italian teams had already been postponed due to the severity of the outbreak in Italy.

Then on Thursday, 12 April, Pro14 organisers confirmed the season had been suspended indefinitely. The resumption of the league season is a matter of constant review, with the Pro14 acting under the latest guidance from all the local and national authorities.

Super Rugby

The southern hemisphere tournament, which includes teams from Argentina, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, has been suspended for “the foreseeable future”.

The decision was made after the New Zealand government introduced a rule that all travellers arriving in the country would need to self-isolate for 14 days.

SANZAR chief executive Andy Marinos said: “We are extremely disappointed for the players, our fans, broadcasters and partners but given the complexity of our competition structure, and the multiple geographies that we cover, we have no other option but to align with such directives. We also believe it is time for all those players currently overseas to return home and to be with their families.”

SA Rugby have also suspended all national team training camps and business travel in response to the pandemic, while the SuperSport Challenge – due to kick off on 24-25 April – has been postponed until further notice.

Rugby Australia have postponed all community rugby – matches and training – until the first week of May. Two men’s sevens players have also been tested for Covid-19 after showing symptoms associated with the virus on returning from the Vancouver Sevens.

Top 14

The Top 14 and ProD2 professional leagues in France have been suspended until at least 15 April, when the situation will be reviewed.

The French federation has suspended all amateur rugby in the country to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tyrrells Premier 15s and Greene King IPA Championship

Both these leagues – the women’s top division and the men’s second tier in England – fall under the RFU umbrella and have been suspended until 14 April, subject to continued review.

UK and Ireland community rugby

The IRFU was the first to announce it was suspending all domestic rugby activity – training and playing – from 12 March to 29 March following government advice.

Scottish Rugby followed suit on Friday, suspending all rugby in Scotland until 29 March, and the WRU did the same on Saturday, with their suspension of community rugby currently in place until 30 March, when the situation will be re-assessed.

Scottish Rugby has also launched a £500,000 hardship fund to help clubs during the crisis – applications can be made via a form on the Scottish Rugby website from later this week.

On Monday 16 March, the RFU suspended all rugby activity in England, including club training, league and cup matches, and rugby education courses until 14 April. Then the situation will be reviewed again.

