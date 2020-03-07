Saturday’s Six Nations match against France at Scotstoun postponed

Scotland Women’s player tests positive for coronavirus

A Scotland Women’s player has tested positive for the coronavirus and today’s Six Nations match against France at Scotstoun has been postponed as a result.

The Scotland Women’s team had their match against Italy postponed two weeks ago because they were due to play in an area close to of the outbreak in the north of the country.

Following the diagnosis, seven members of management and players are now self-isolating on medical advice.

Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby’s chief medical officer said: “We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.

“We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice.”

It is yet another disruption to Scotland’s championship. After losing to Ireland in their opening fixture, their match against England was delayed 24 hours and played in an empty BT Murrayfield due to Storm Ciara.

This latest postponement means there are now eight Six Nations matches that need to be rescheduled.

All three Ireland v Italy matches (men, women and U20) due to be played this weekend were postponed last week and the same has happened to the Italy v England matches on the final weekend of the championship.

Then there are Scotland Women’s two matches against Italy and France.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the England men’s game against Italy in Rome is set to be played in October, a similar delay to that caused by the foot-and-mouth outbreak in 2001.

The rescheduling of all the matches in a crowded calendar will be a challenge for Six Nations organisers.

An added complication for the women’s championship is that Ireland, Italy and Scotland are involved in a qualifying tournament for the 2021 World Cup in September.

The April issue of Rugby World magazine – focusing on a new generation of Six Nations stars – is out now.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.