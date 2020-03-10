In the latest in his series, Sam Larner looks at how England and Wales scored tries from first phase at the weekend

Six Nations Analysis: First-phase attack

We tend to remember those long defensive stands where teams hold out against phase upon phase of relentless attack. You only need to look back a year to Wales v England in the Six Nations when Cory Hill scored after 30-plus phases. Those tries may live long in the memory but they are a rarity. It is far more common for tries to come off first phase.

Before we go any further, it’s time we clarify what is meant by a phase. Every time an attacker is tackled the phase count goes up by one. That count rises until they score or the ball is handed to the opposition at which point their phase counter starts.

When we say first phase, we mean the first time the attack have an opportunity to attack with the ball. Typically this is from a lineout or a scrum, but could also be from a kick-off or turnover.

Dan Biggar scored off first phase for Wales’ second try against England…

At this point England were down to 13 men due to the Manu Tuilagi red card and Ellis Genge’s yellow. This causes clear problems for them because they cannot cover all the Welsh attacking options.

They could have matched the back-line by reducing the numbers in their scrum to six but then they may just be pushed over the line by Wales. Instead they go for seven in the scrum and six defending the backs.

It is interesting to see George Ford’s role. He is defending the blindside but he is going to dart to the openside as soon as it is clear that Wales won’t attack the blindside. He moves across nicely but Wales move the ball quicker and the defence cannot react.

Henry Slade finds himself caught between stopping Nick Tompkins and drifting onto Biggar. England run out of numbers and Biggar rides the Slade tackle to the line.

