There were a few flashpoints at Twickenham in round three of the Six Nations

Social media reacts to a spiky encounter between England and Ireland

It was a superb physical display that saw England overcome Ireland 24-12 in the Six Nations, however the game was punctuated by some heated exchanges, some back-chat, and a whole lot of whooping and hollering.

So what was grinding peoples gears amongst all the niggle? Turns out there were quite a few things that fired people up. And some were loving it, too.

One of the most natable flashpoints, though, was when Owen Farrell clung to the leg of IReland No 8 CJ Stander, and the Munster back-rower reacted in a physical fashion.

And while there were plenty of comedy tweets like the above, some considered the performance of referee Jaco Peyper when it happened.

Then there was Itoje’s work. The fearsome lock put in a punishing physical performance, and he was in the thick of things whenever it kicked off.

However, there were others who appreciated a little aside from the second-row in calming down a team-mate.

What about the backchat, though? Peyper certainly had to do a lot of listening during this Test.

