Ireland Women’s Six Nations Squad 2021

Adam Griggs has named a 35-player Ireland squad for this year’s Women’s Six Nations campaign.

Back-row Ciara Griffin continues as captain of a side that has played just one Test in 12 months due to the pandemic. Griggs said: “It means a huge amount to us to have Test rugby on the horizon.”

There are five uncapped players in the squad – Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, Grace Moore and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe – and they have all represented Ireland at sevens level.

Ireland are without the experienced Ciara Cooney, Edel McMahon and Larissa Muldoon, however, due to injury.

Ireland’s first game is away to Wales before they host France and then comes ‘finals day’, with a match against the country ranked in the same position as them in Pool A, one of England, Italy or Scotland.

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position)

Enya Breen (23 Apr 1999/UL Bohemian/Centre)

Eimear Considine (8 May 1991/UL Bohemian/Wing)

Kathryn Dane (5 Sep 1996/Old Belvedere/Scrum-half)

Lauren Delany (17 Jul 1989/Sale Sharks/Full-back)

Aoife Doyle (2 Jun 1995/Railway Union/Wing)

Katie Fitzhenry (23 Apr 1989/Blackrock College/Centre)

Stacey Flood (5 Aug 1996/Railway Union)

Eve Higgins (23 Jun 1999/Railway Union/Centre)

Ailsa Hughes (18 Aug 1991/Railway Union/Scrum-half)

Emily Lane (10 Jan 1999/Blackrock College)

Ellen Murphy (9 Apr 1995/Blackrock College/Scrum-half)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (26 Apr 1995/Railway Union)

Sene Naoupu (2 Feb 1984/Old Belvedere/Centre)

Beibhinn Parsons (30 Nov 2001/Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Wing)

Laura Sheehan (23 Sep 1993/Exeter Chiefs/Wing)

Hannah Tyrrell (10 Apr 1990/Old Belvedere/Wing)

Forwards

Claire Boles (28 May 1998/Railway Union/Back-row)

Anna Caplice (13 Sep 1989/Harlequins/Back-row)

Linda Djougang (17 May 1996/Old Belvedere/Prop)

Laura Feely (4 Dec 1991/Blackrock College/Prop)

Nichola Fryday (2 Jun 1995/Blackrock College/Back-row/Lock)

Ciara Griffin (10 Jan 1994/UL Bohemian/Back-row)

Brittany Hogan (19 Sep 1998/Old Belvedere/Lock)

Emma Hooban (3 Dec 1997/Blackrock College/Hooker)

Neve Jones (Malone/Hooker)

Leah Lyons (27 Nov 1994/Harlequins/Prop)

Aoife McDermott (4 Jan 1991/Railway Union/Lock)

Claire Molloy (22 Jun 1988/Wasps/Back-row)

Cliodhna Moloney (31 May 1992/Wasps/Hooker)

Grace Moore (21 May 1996/Railway Union/Back-row)

Hannah O’Connor (28 Apr 1990/Blackrock College/Back-row)

Katie O’Dwyer (27 Jun 1991/Railway Union/Prop)

Chloe Pearse (3 Mar 1994/UL Bohemian/Prop)

Lindsay Peat (5 Nov 1980/Railway Union/Prop)

Dorothy Wall (4 May 2000/Blackrock College/Back-row)

