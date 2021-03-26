BBC, RTÉ and Eurosport will broadcast all Women's Six Nations fixtures

Women’s Six Nations TV coverage 2021

All matches in the 2021 Women’s Six Nations will be available to watch via either terrestrial TV or digital platforms.

This year’s tournament has a condensed pool format followed by a finals day on 24 April.

In the UK, the BBC has secured the broadcast rights. Wales v Ireland will be shown on BBC Wales while England’s final game of the tournament is scheduled for broadcast on BBC2, making it the first Women’s Six Nations game to be shown live on the main BBC network. All other matches will be shown on BBC iPlayer.

In Ireland, Wales v Ireland, Ireland v France and Ireland’s match on finals day will be live on both RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. The remaining six games will be shown on RTÉ Player.

All nine matches will also be available to watch in Italy via the Eurosport Player.

France TV will also broadcast all of France’s games. The Wales fixture will be on France 4 while France 2 will show the Ireland game and France’s finals match.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel stated: “We are extremely excited to get the Women’s Six Nations underway and with a new window and a new format for fans to engage with. Our Super Saturday on 24 April looks set to ensure this year’s championship has a compelling finale.

“Developing the women’s championship is absolutely central to our overall strategy. Fans have been thrilled by the Guinness Six Nations over the last two months and now the baton passes to the women’s teams, and we expect an equally thrilling sporting spectacle.”

ROUND ONE

Saturday 3 April

Pool A – England v Scotland, Castle Park, 3pm, Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE Player/Eurosport Player



Pool B – France v Wales, Stade de la Rabine, 8pm, Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE Player/Eurosport Player/France 4



ROUND TWO

Saturday 10 April

Pool A – Italy v England, Stadio Plebisito, 2pm, Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE Player/Eurosport Player

Pool B – Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 5pm, Live on BBC Wales/RTE2/Eurosport Player

ROUND THREE

Saturday 17 April

Pool A – Scotland v Italy, Scotstoun Stadium, 5pm, Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE Player/Eurosport Player



Pool B – Ireland v France, Energia Park, 2:15pm, Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE2/Eurosport Player/France 2



FINALS

Saturday 24 April

Italy v Pool B team ranked in same position, 12pm, Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE Player/Eurosport Player

England v Pool B team ranked in same position, 2pm, Live on BBC2/RTE Player/Eurosport Player

Scotland v Pool B team ranked in same position, 5pm, Live on BBC iPlayer/RTE Player/Eurosport Player

