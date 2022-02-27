Don't miss the final match of round three of the championship

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Round three of the 2022 Six Nations concludes in Dublin this afternoon with Ireland hosting Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell has made half-a-dozen changes to his line-up as Ireland look to get their campaign back on track after defeat in France, with Michael Lowry making his Test debut at full-back.

There are three changes to the Italy line-up that lost to England last time out and they will be looking to help the Azzurri record a first Six Nations win since 2015 and a first win over Ireland since 2013.

Here are the team line-ups, check out our Ireland v Italy preview and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the match wherever you are.

Ireland: Michael Lowry; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony (captain), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Johnny Sexton, James Hume.

Italy: Edoardo Padovani; Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Leonardo Marin, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fishetti, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Pietro Ceccarelli, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro (captain), Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Epalahame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Tiziano Pasquali, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Abraham Steyn, Alessandro Fusco, Marco Zanon.

How to watch Ireland v Italy from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Ireland v Italy, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Ireland v Italy, which kicks off at 3pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the match is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One broadcasting live coverage.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast the fixture at 4pm in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year while TV8 will also show Ireland v Italy on free-to-air TV. Kick-off is 4pm Italy time.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the match will kick off at 2am and can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the game from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 4am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The fixture kicks off at 5pm on SuperSport Rugby.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

This match will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The fixture will also be shown live on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The match will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Ireland v Italy, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

