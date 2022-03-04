New coach Greg McWilliams has named a 38-player squad for the championship

Ireland Women’s Six Nations Squad 2022

Greg McWilliams has named his first squad as Ireland head coach, selecting 38 players for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations.

McWilliams was announced as the new boss last year after Adam Griggs resigned following Ireland’s failure to qualify for the Rugby World Cup and further changes to the Irish women’s set-up are likely after Anthony Eddy stepped down from his role as director of sevens and women’s rugby.

Given that Ireland aren’t competing at this year’s global showpiece, McWilliams can be more experimental in his selections as he looks to build a squad for RWC 2025.

As such, he has included nine uncapped players in the squad for the championship – Natasja Behan, Christy Haney, Vicky Irwin, Anna McGann, Amanda McQuade, Emma Murphy, Aoibheann Reilly, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Aoife Wafer.

He is without experienced forwards – and leaders – Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy and Lindsay Peat, who all retired last autumn. He has also left out hooker Cliodhna Moloney, centre Sene Naoupu and back-row Anna Caplice, who have all been regulars in the Ireland team in recent years.

In fact, Moloney, who has been critical of the IRFU’s handling of the women’s game and has represented the players in talks with the Irish government, was named Ireland Women’s Player of the Year in 2020 and played in all eight of her country’s Tests in 2021. No reason has yet been given for the omission of those players.

McWilliams is yet to name a captain for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, which starts against Wales on 26 March. Of the squad, he said: “We have selected players that have the ability to go for long periods of high intensity ball in play and have a positive impact on the game.

“Like every selection, there is some talent missing out, and I will be keeping an eye on these and other players as we look to increase competition within the wider playing pool.

“There is great talent within the group and this is a great opportunity for us to develop its foundations and learn about what’s needed to compete at the highest level going forward.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Caps)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College/Full-back/Uncapped)

Enya Breen (23 Apr 1999/UL Bohemian/Centre/9)

Nikki Caughey (3 Sep 1992/Railway Union/Fly-half/13)

Michelle Claffey (14 Nov 1987/Blackrock College/Centre/12)

Eimear Considine (8 May 1991/UL Bohemian/Back three/23)

Nicole Cronin (20 Aug 1992/UL Bohemian/Scrum-half/16)

Kathryn Dane (5 Sep 1996/Old Belvedere/Scrum-half/18)

Lauren Delany (17 Jul 1989/Sale Sharks/Full-back/18)

Aoife Doyle (2 Jun 1995/Railway Union/Wing/7)

Stacey Flood (5 Aug 1996/Railway Union/Fly-half/7)

Eve Higgins (23 Jun 1999/Railway Union/Centre/6)

Ailsa Hughes (18 Aug 1991/Railway Union/Scrum-half/13)

Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Back three/Uncapped)

Lucy Mulhall (29 Sep 1993/Wicklow/Centre/1)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (26 Apr 1995/Railway Union/Wing/6)

Beibhinn Parsons (30 Nov 2001/Blackrock College/Wing/15)

Aoibheann Reilly (1 Nov 2000/Blackrock College/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union/Full-back/Uncapped)

Forwards

Claire Boles (28 May 1998/Railway Union/Back-row/3)

Linda Djougang (17 May 1996/ASM Romagnat Rugby/17)

Nichola Fryday (2 Jun 1995/Exeter Chiefs/Back-row or lock/22)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College/Prop/Uncapped)

Brittany Hogan (19 Sep 1998/Old Belvedere/Lock/7)

Emma Hooban (3 Dec 1997/Blackrock College/Hooker/8)

Neve Jones (26 Dec 1998/Gloucester-Hartpury/Hooker/6)

Aoife McDermott (4 Jan 1991/Railway Union/Lock/18)

Anna McGann (4 Jun 1998/Railway Union/Back-row/Uncapped)

Edel McMahon (25 Mar 1994/Wasps/Back-row/14)

Amanda McQuade (Railway Union/Prop/Uncapped)

Sam Monaghan (25 Jun 1993/Wasps/Lock/5)

Grace Moore (21 May 1996/Railway Union/Back-row/1)

Emma Murphy (27 Apr 1995/Railway Union/Back-row/Uncapped)

Hannah O’Connor (28 Apr 1990/Blackrock College/Back-row/7)

Katie O’Dwyer (27 June 1991/Railway Union/Prop/5)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (6 Mar 2000/Blackrock College/Back-row/1)

Chloe Pearse (3 Mar 1994/UL Bohemian/Prop/2)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College/Back-row/Uncapped)

Dorothy Wall (4 May 2000/Blackrock College/Back-row/10)

Ireland Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sat 26 Mar, Ireland v Wales (4.45pm, RDS Arena) Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland

Round Two

Sat 2 Apr, France v Ireland (2.15pm, Stade Ernest-Wallon) Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland

Round Three

Sun 10 Apr, Ireland v Italy (5pm, Musgrave Park) Live on BBC iPlayer

Round Four

Sun 24 Apr, England v Ireland (12pm, Welford Road) Live on BBC Two

Round Five

Sat 30 Apr, Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Kingspan Stadium) Live on BBC Scotland & BBC Two Northern Ireland

