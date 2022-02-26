France will look to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive against Scotland

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch the Six Nations match

Scotland host France this afternoon in what is set to be a tasty match as the visitors look to keep their Six Nations Grand Slam campaign moving. France are the only team still able to win a Grand Slam with victories over Italy and Ireland so far.

But the Scots will be hoping to replicate the result from last year’s competition where they recorded a historic victory over the French. But how do both teams line-up? Here are the match-day 23s for Scotland and France:

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Rory Darge, Hamish Watson, Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: George Turner, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Nick Haining, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julian Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

Check out our full Scotland v France preview and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the Six Nations match wherever you are.

How to watch Scotland v France from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Scotland v France, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Scotland v France, which kicks off at 2.15pm, will be shown live on BBC in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Scotland v France takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Scotland v France is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One broadcasting live coverage.

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast the game at 3.15pm in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year. Kick-off is 3.15pm Italy time.

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the match will kick-off at 1.15am and can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the fixture from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.15am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 4.15pm on SuperSport Grandstand.

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The game will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

The game will also be shown live on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The match will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Scotland v France, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

