Women’s Six Nations Table 2022

The 2022 Women’s Six Nations is underway and after the first round of matches England are in the familiar position of sitting top of the table.

The Red Roses have won the last three Six Nations titles and started this year’s campaign with a 57-5 bonus-point victory over Scotland in Edinburgh.

It wasn’t quite as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests, the Scots put England under pressure in terms of possession and territory but were unable to make it count on the scoreboard. In contrast, the defending champions ran in nine tries, including a hat-trick for Marlie Packer.

Wales also picked up a try bonus point in beating Ireland 27-19 in Dublin.

They ran in five tries in all to Ireland’s three, prop Donna Rose’s brace in the final quarter crucial to their first Six Nations victory in three years.

The final game of the round saw France host Italy in Grenoble. Many are tipping les Bleues to end England’s winning run and lift the trophy this year but they took a while to break down a determined Italy team.

In the end they triumphed 39-6, their replacements making a significant impact as they pulled clear with three tries in the final 20 minutes.

The margin of France’s victory means they sit second in the table, with Wales third.

This is how the 2022 Women’s Six Nations table looks after round one…

