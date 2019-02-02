Two tries from Henry Slade in the last quarter of this Six Nations match in Dublin secure England a famous win over Ireland

Henry Slade scores brace as England beat defending champions Ireland

Henry Slade scored two tries in ten minutes to seal England’s 32-20 Six Nations win over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

The defending champions were the favourites for this first-round match in Dublin, but England put the hosts under pressure with their kicking game and were clinical when creating scoring opportunities in the second half to secure a bonus-point victory.

The crucial score game in the 67th minute. England led 17-13 and from a scrum in the middle of the pitch, they opted to attack the blindside with Ben Youngs passing to Slade and the centre sending the ball out to Jonny May on the touchline.

With Ireland’s defenders drawn to the threat of May’s pace and Slade highlighting the space in front of him, the winger kicked downfield and his team-mate had green grass in front of him to touch down.

Referee Jerome Garces called in the TMO to check that Slade hadn’t been in front of May when the kick was made. It was tight but he wasn’t in front and the try stood.

Watch the try here…

Ten minutes later, Slade then added gloss to the victory by intercepting a Johnny Sexton pass in the Ireland 22. He fell over but retained possession, got up and stretched over the line.

Related: Downtime with Henry Slade

May had got England off to a brilliant start by scoring a try within two minutes of the whistle blowing. Owen Farrell sent a miss-pass to Elliot Daly and, with a two-on-one advantage, the full-back sent May sprinting away for the corner.

Watch that opening score here…

England’s other try, much like in Paris the night before, came from an error by the hosts.

Related: Huget howler gifts North a try in Wales’ comeback win

Daly put through a kick and as a retreating Jacob Stockdale tried to gather the ball, he lost possession when he was tackled by Jack Nowell over the line and Daly touched it down for a try.

England welcome France to Twickenham on Sunday with last year’s dismal Six Nations campaign a distant memory, while Ireland head to Scotland with hopes of back-to-back Grand Slams extinguished.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.