Watch: Fijian Drua try leaves fans gobsmacked

Vinaya Habosi and Kalaveti Ravouvou combined for a stunning 100m score

Fijian Drua try leaves fans gobsmacked

It was already a truly special moment – Fijian Drua played at home, in the first ever Super Rugby Pacific fixture in Lautoka. And the Fijian side made sure they put on a show. The highlight? It had to be the belting try by the hosts.

Although the Drua would miss out to the Chiefs, 35-34, this stunning score for Kalaveti Ravouvou – started off superbly by Vinaya Habosi – was a moment that gobsmacked fans. Yes, they went 100m to score. Breathtaking stuff.

How good?

On the retreat to to fetch a Chiefs kick deep into Drua territory, quicksilver Habosi gathered the ball at his own try-line, evaded a tackle, and set off on a counter-attack that had fans buzzing.

Three Chiefs tried and failed to take him down before Josh Ioane halted Habosi’s progress. But e wasn’t done, offloading to Ravouvou. He changed angle, slipping between Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Jonah Lowe and took it all the way to the house.

Now watch it again. And again.

Fijian Drua’s first season in Super rugby is now over, as they don’t make it into the play-offs, having finished outside the top eight. But we were treated to some special moments. And what an event in Lautoka.

Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter was there to take it in, and everyone involved was left with palpable satisfaction.

As Fiji’s general manager of high performance Simon Raiwalui tweeted: “Didn’t get the chance to post this yesterday, what an experience for our young men being part of the first Super Rugby Pacific match in Lautoka…thanks to all the supporters that made it such a special day.”

Bring on next season.

