Jersey Reds became the first team to beat London Irish in the Greene King IPA Championship this season – and scored a wonder try in the process.

London Irish had won eight successive games in English second tier since their relegation from the Premiership at the end of last season, but they came unstuck at Jersey on Saturday – losing 17-14 at St Peter.

The victory itself came in dramatic fashion, Auguy Slowik crossing for the winning try in injury time and securing a sixth straight victory for the Reds.

You can listen to the drama of the closing stages with this BBC commentary…

However, arguably the most impressive score came early in the second half as Jersey ran in a length-of-the-field try.

London Irish were putting pressure on the hosts close to the Jersey line from the restart, but when the ball went loose from a scrum, the Reds decided to launch an attack from behind their own try-line rather than simply exit with a clearance kick.

Will Homer passed to Aaron Penberthy and good interplay saw Brett Herron, James Newby and Slowik combine to score in amazing fashion in front of a crowd of 2,515.

Watch Jersey score incredible try against London Irish here…

Jersey coach Harvey Biljon was delighted with the victory…

London Irish’s tries came from Topsy Ojo and Blair Cowan, with Stephen Myler converting both. Leroy van Dam also crossed for Jersey, with Penberthy converting Slowik’s second try.

The result moves Jersey up into third place with 32 points from nine games, but London Irish still top the table with 39 points. Ealing Trailfinders are second with 35 points having won seven of their first nine matches.

The Championship takes a six-week break now, with the next fixtures on 22 December. For the next few weeks teams will play in the new Championship Cup, with London Irish facing Hartpury College on Saturday and Jersey visiting Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday.

