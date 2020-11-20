Can the Pumas back up their historic win over the All Blacks? Or will the Wallabies be celebrating?

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch the Tri-Nations match

New Zealand may sit top of the Tri-Nations table but both Australia and Argentina will feel buoyed going into Saturday’s match in New South Wales (kick-off 8.45am UK & Ireland time).

The Pumas, of course, are coming off the back of a historic first-ever victory over the All Blacks while the Wallabies also beat New Zealand in their last match.

It means the southern hemisphere championship is wide open with all three teams in title contention at the midway point – and the result of this fixture could go some way to determining who lifts the title.

Argentina have only beaten the Wallabies twice on Australian soil, but one of those occasions was in 2018 so the majority of this team have that experience in the bank. Plus, last year’s Rugby Championship match was a tight contest, Australia coming out 16-10 winners in Brisbane.

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma, who knows the Wallabies well having been in charge of their forwards from 2015 and 2017, is looking for the same balance of passion and precision that his Pumas team showed against New Zealand.

“I think emotions and passions are a very good thing,” he said. “I thought there was a lot of control and discipline, too, in the way we played, and that’s the way we should be playing.”

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie recognises the importance of his team backing up their victory over the All Blacks and added: “The tournament is evenly poised and our fate is in our own hands. We saw how much passion Argentina play with in their performance last weekend and we’re excited by the challenge in Newcastle.”

Rennie has made three changes to the starting XV that beat New Zealand, with props Scott Sio and Taniela Tupou coming in and Ned Hanigan returning to the back row.

Ledesma originally named an unchanged team for this match but scrum-half Tomas Cubelli was ruled out late through injury, so Gonzalo Bertranou starts at nine.

And the two teams will be playing in front of a sellout crowd at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Australia: Tom Banks; Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Reece Hodge, Nic White; Scott Sio, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Matt Philip, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Valetini, Liam Wright, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Imhoff; Nicolas Sánchez, Gonzalo Bertranou; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Francisco Gómez-Kodela, Guido Petti, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera (captain), Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Santiago Grondona, Facundo Isa, Felipe Ezcurra, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Cordero.

Here is how you can find a reliable live stream of Australia v Argentina wherever you are…

How to watch Australia v Argentina from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like Australia v Argentina, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

With the Tri-Nations taking place in Australia, the tournament is morning viewing for viewers in the UK and Ireland. Australia v Argentina (kick-off 8.45am) will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena channels from 8.15am.

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because a Now TV pass allows you to get instant access to 11 Sky Sports channels. It’s £9.98 for a Day Pass if you just want to watch this match or there’s currently a £25 special offer for a month pass (it’s normally £33.99), which would allow you to watch more rugby from the southern hemisphere over the coming weeks.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Australia v Argentina takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show the Tri-Nations. Australia v Argentina kicks off at 7.45pm, with coverage starting at 7pm.

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you’re in the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ will have live coverage of Australia v Argentina. The match kicks off at 9.45pm on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 9pm.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from South Africa

In South Africa, tune into SuperSport to watch Australia v Argentina (kick-off 10.45am). The match is being shown on SuperSport’s Grandstand, CSN and Rugby channels, with coverage starting at 10.35am.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from South America

If you want to keep track of the Pumas and the Tri-Nations from Argentina or elsewhere in South America, ESPN has the rights.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Asia

In Japan, J Sports have the rights to show Tri-Nations games while Rugby Pass will show matches in other parts of Asia.

