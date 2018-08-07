Sam Tremlett takes a look at all the transfers conducted by Top 14 sides in this piece.

2018/19 Top 14 Transfers And Signings

With the new season approaching and some big names signing up to play in France, we have put together this piece to tell you all the new signings coming into and leaving Top 14 clubs.

Agen –

In – Adrian Motoc (Racing 92)

Out – Filipo Nakosi (Toulon)

Bordeaux –

In – Seta Tamanivalu (Crusaders), Brock James (La Rochelle), Kane Douglas (Queensland Reds), Semi Redrada (Toulon)

Out – Ben Volavola (Racing 92), Tian Schoeman (Cheetahs)

Castres –

In – Scott Spedding (Clermont)

Out – Yohan Montes (Agen)

Clermont –

In – Tim Nanai-Williams (Chiefs), George Moala (Blues)

Out – Noa Nakaitaci (Lyon), Aurelien Rougerie (retired), David Strettle (Saracens), Scott Spedding (Castres)

Grenoble –

In – Raymond Rhule (Stormers), JC Janse van Rensburg (Stormers), Ben Lucas (Queensland Reds)

Out – Sona Taumalolo (retired)

La Rochelle –

In – Ihaia West (Hurricanes), Lopeti Timani (Melbourne Rebels), Marc Andreu (Racing 92)

Out – Brock James (Bordeaux), Jason Eaton (retired), Rene Ranger (Northland)

Lyon –

In – Noa Nakaitaci (Clermont), Jean-Marc Doussain (Toulouse), Charlie Ngatai (Chiefs)

Out – Frederic Michalak (retired), Mike Harris (Toshiba Brave Lupus)

Montpellier –

In – Johan Goosen (Cheetahs)

Out – Jesse Mogg (Pau), Joe Tomane (Leinster)

Pau –

In – Jesse Mogg (Montpellier)

Out – Conrad Smith (retired)

Perpignan –

In – Paddy Jackson (Ulster)

Out – Alasdair Strokosch (retired)

Racing 92 –

In – Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Zebo (Munster), Dominic Bird (Chiefs), Ben Volavola (Bordeaux)

Out – Dan Carter (Kobelco Steelers), Remi Tales (Mont-de-Marsan), Yannick Nyanga (retired), Patricio Albacete (retired), Marc Andreu (La Rochelle)

Stade Francais –

In – Nicolas Sanchez (Jaguares), Piet Van Zyl (London Irish), Yoann Maestri (Toulouse), Gael Fickou (Toulouse)

Out – Paul Williams (retired)

Toulon –

In – Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Liam Messam (Chiefs), Jacques Potgieter (Munakata Sanix Blues), Andries Coetzee (Lions), Julian Savea (Hurricanes)

Out – Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe (retired), Vincent Clerc (retired), Bryan Habana (retired), Sebastian Tillous-Borde (retired), Duane Vermeulen (Kubota Spears), Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Ma’a Nonu (released)

Toulouse –

In – Jerome Kaino (Blues), Maxime Mermoz (Newcastle Falcons)

Out – Florian Fritz (retired), Yoann Maestri (Toulouse), Gael Fickou (Toulouse)

