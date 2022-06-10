Leinster v Bulls live stream: How to watch the URC semi-final 

Don't miss any of the action as the defending champions host the South African franchise in Dublin

The first 2021-22 United Rugby Championship semi-final takes place tonight, with Leinster hosting the Bulls in Dublin (kick-off 7.35pm UK & Ireland time).

The two sides haven’t played since the first round of the league, when Leinster ran out 31-3 winners at the Aviva Stadium.

The South African franchise have improved since then and finished fourth at the end of the regular season while Leinster were top of the table.

The Bulls pipped South African rivals the Sharks 30-27 in the quarter-finals last weekend thanks to a late drop-goal and they name an unchanged starting XV for this match, with Marcell Coetzee as captain.

Leinster were far more convincing winners over Glasgow in their last-eight tie, bouncing back from their European Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle to score 12 tries and win 76-14.

Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan return to the defending champions’ starting XV while Johnny Sexton is amongst the replacements.

Here are the teams line-ups and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream of the match so you can watch all the action.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose; Robbie Henshaw, Rory O’Loughlin; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (captain), Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Luke McGrath, Johnny Sexton, Ciaran Frawley.

Bulls: Canan Moodie; David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe; Chris Smith, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Arno Botha, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, Embrose Papier, Morne Steyn, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Leinster v Bulls live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Premier Sports is the only place you can watch every United Rugby Championship match live in the UK and Ireland. Leinster v Bulls is live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage starting at 6.45pm.

If you have a Sky Sports contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month and with Virgin Media it’s £12.99. Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month.

In the Republic of Ireland, TG4 will also have live coverage of the semi-final, with coverage from 7.05pm.

If you’re from the UK or Ireland but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Leinster v Bulls live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has live coverage of Leinster v Bulls on its Grandstand and Rugby channels, with build-up from 8pm South Africa time (kick-off 8.35pm).

Leinster v Bulls live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the URC from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Spark Sport is the place to go. A monthly subscription is $24.99 – and you can also sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Leinster v Bulls kicks off at 6.35am NZ time, with coverage from 6.30am.

Leinster v Bulls live stream: How to watch from anywhere else in the world

Outside of the key broadcast territories, fans around the world can watch the semi-final on URC TV.

The streaming service, launched by RTÉ and URC, allows supporters to watch every match live or on-demand. There are a range of packages, including a Season Pass and Weekend Pass as well as individual match passes.

