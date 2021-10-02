Thomond Park hosts another South African side in the United Rugby Championship

Munster v Stormers live stream: How to watch the match online

Another week, another South African side coming to Thomond Park.

Munster saw off the Sharks in round one of the United Rugby Championship – can they do the same against the Stormers tonight?

This is how the two teams line up for Munster v Stormers (kick-off 7.35pm) and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream of the match.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Peter O’Mahony (captain), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Jack O’Sullivan, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Simon Zebo.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer; Brok Harris, Scarra Ntubeni, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Salmaan Moerat (captain), Nama Xaba, Willie Engelbrecht, Evan Roos.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Leon Lyons, Sazi Sandi, Ernst van Rhyn, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Tim Swiel, Rikus Pretorius.

Munster v Stormers live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Premier Sports is the only place you can watch all of this season’s United Rugby Championship matches live in the UK and Ireland, and Munster v Stormers will be live on Premier Sports 2 from 7.25pm.

If you have a Sky Sports or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £12.99 a month. Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £12.99 a month.

The good news for those in Ireland is that this game will also be available on free-to-air RTE2, with coverage starting at 7pm.

If you’re from the UK or Ireland but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Munster v Stormers live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport is the place to go to watch this match in South Africa. Coverage of Munster v Stormers (kick-off 8.35pm SA time) will start at 8.30pm on SuperSport’s CSN, Grandstand and Rugby channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Munster v Stormers live stream: How to watch from anywhere else in the world

Outside of the key broadcast territories, this season fans around the world can watch all 151 matches on URC TV, including Munster v Stormers.

The streaming service, launched by RTÉ and URC, allows supporters to watch every match live or on-demand, whether you want a Season Pass or just to watch this match.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

