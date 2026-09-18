Can the side from the Welsh capital build on last year’s sixth place?

It had been a long time since Cardiff reached the URC/Pro 14 play-offs, but the Welsh side broke their hoodoo last season by finishing a creditable sixth, securing themselves a place in the European Champions Cup in the process. With South African head coach Corniel van Zyl now at the helm, the Arms Park has more reasons to be optimistic than it has in years.

Below Rugby World gives our verdict on Cardiff’s prospects for the new season. You’ll also be able to read our previews of every URC and Gallagher PREM team as we build up to the big kick-off on Friday 25 September.

Cardiff Rugby discussion points

Coming off their best finish in the URC table since 2011, the mood in Cardiff feels better than it has for some time, even if last season’s title bid came to an end quickly with a quarter-final loss to the Stormers.

Corniel van Zyl was appointed as head coach after Matt Sherratt left to join the Wales set-up, and the South African’s success led to him being rewarded in April with a new long-term contract.

Going into the club’s 150th anniversary season, the onus is on Cardiff to return to the play-offs. Defensively, they were one of the better sides in the competition last season with an 81% tackle success rate and ranked fifth for turnovers won, with Dan Thomas (263) and Alun Lawrence (244) the top two tacklers in the whole competition.

If their attack can now kick on, having recorded the second-fewest offloads last season with 79, they will remain in the play-off picture.

Key player

It’s hard to look past last year’s Players’ Player of the Season, Dan Thomas. The former Bristol flanker crossed the Severn in 2024 and has become a big hit in the Welsh capital for his defensive work-rate, typified by one impressive try-saving tackle in that Stormers defeat. Now 32, the Carmarthen-born Thomas has surprisingly never been capped by Wales.

One to watch

New signings Scott Sio and Jarrod Evans should make a significant impact but Tom Bowen is box-office entertainment, having been recognised by the URC with the Next-Gen Player of the Season award. Lightning fast, as he also showed for Wales U20 this summer.

Coaches’ box

Van Zyl’s coaching group features plenty of familiar names, including Leigh Halfpenny as kicking coach following his retirement and Gethin Jenkins overseeing the region’s defence. Kiwi Dan Bowden, who has carved out a good reputation as an attack coach, including with the Japan national side, is now on board.

Cardiff Rugby 2026-27 prediction

The Arms Park has become a tricky venue for visiting teams. Another top-six finish would be a major boost for Cardiff in their anniversary season – we think they can do it.

Cardiff Rugby 2026-27 odds

200-1

Vital statistic

Cardiff kicked more than any URC team last season – 572 times in open play. An average of 30 kicks per game.

Recommended videos for you

Cardiff Rugby signings

Le Roux Malan (Sharks)

Scott Sio (Exeter Chiefs)

Semisi Paea (Moana Pasifika)

Jarrod Evans (Harlequins)

Cardiff Rugby departures

Ben Donnell (Ulster)

Corey Domachowski (Scarlets)

Leigh Halfpenny (retired)

Mackenzie Martin (Béziers)

Will Davies-King (Bedford Blues)

Rory Jennings (Rosslyn Park)

Dylan Barratt (released)

Ed Byrne (released)

Ollie Das (released)

Joseff Jones (released)

Harrison Rock (released)

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.