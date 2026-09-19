Anything better than 15th would be an improvement for the Newport-based side

Dragons had an excellent season in Europe last year, reaching the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup before losing to eventual champions Montpellier. The league campaign was less successful, however, as three wins and four draws left them in the bottom two for the fifth year in a row. Can the side from Rodney Parade improve after the departure of Welsh international Aaron Wainwright?

Below Rugby World previews the Dragons’ chances for the new season. You’ll also be able to read our verdicts on every URC and Gallagher PREM team in the run-up to the new season getting underway on Friday 25 September.

Dragons discussion points

The big question for Dragons is how to build on last season’s EPCR Challenge Cup campaign, the highlight of which was a stunning win over Stade Français in Paris.

Dragons also gave Montpellier plenty to think about in the semi-final after Aneurin Owen’s brace of tries, and to see so many fans from Newport following the side across Europe was a delight. Now the challenge is to replicate that form, and to find more wins in the URC after a remarkable four draws in 18 matches last season.

It will feel strange watching Dragons without Aaron Wainwright charging around in the back row, having left for Leicester after nine years and 137 games for the region.

In Ben Carter, however, they have one of the league’s top tacklers, with the Wales lock having finished with a 97.6% success rate last term. He’s a player that a young Dragons team can be built around.

Key player

Aneurin Owen became only the second player in Dragons’ history to be named Player of the Season two years in a row. Owen was also voted Players’ Player of the Season and received praise for his centre partnership with Tonga international Fine Inisi. Dragons will hope for a similar impact from the pair in order to climb the table.

One to watch

Ere Enari arrives fresh from helping the Hurricanes win a Super Rugby title. The Samoa scrum-half, 29, previously played five seasons with the dominant Crusaders side and three with Moana Pasifika. Look out, too, for 21-year-old flanker Harry Beddall, the pick of some fine academy prospects.

Coaches’ box

Filo Tiatia, the former Ospreys and All Blacks back-row, starts his second season as head coach. He coached in Japan and with Auckland before returning to Wales. Former Dragon Shaun Connor has joined as kicking & skills consultant, while Simon Church also returns to the club as senior S&C coach.

Dragons 2026-27 prediction

The departure of Wainwright will hurt, but Dragons are excited by their new signings. An improvement on last season’s three URC wins is an obvious first hurdle. From there, who knows?

Dragons 2026-27 odds

500-1

Vital statistic

The Dragons’ 28 points last season was their highest tally since the 16-team URC was formed in 2021.

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Dragons signings

Anzelo Tuitavuki (Colomiers)

Terrell Peita (Blues)

Caio Parry (RGC 1404)

Ere Enari (Hurricanes)

Dragons departures

Aaron Wainwright (Leicester Tigers)

Ewan Rosser (Pontypool)

George Roberts (Scarlets)

James Benjamin (retired)

Niall Armstrong (released)

Luke Yendle (released)

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