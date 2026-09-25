The Johannesburg side will be looking to continue their upward trajectory after reaching the play-offs for the first time

The 10Bet Lions had never reached the United Rugby Championship play-offs – or indeed the European Champions Cup – before last season. In other words, the Johannesburg-based side have just enjoyed their best 12 months since joining the URC, and they’ll be looking to build on that foundation heading into the 2026-27 season.

Below we run the rule over the Lions’ chances this year. Rugby World will also have season previews for all the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher PREM sides between now and the big kick-off on Friday 25 September.

Lions discussion points

The Lions made history last season when they qualified for the URC play-offs for the first time. A couple of weeks later, they were brought to earth with a thump, losing 59-10 to Leinster in Dublin.

Since then, coach Ivan ‘Cash’ van Rooyen has made some important signings with the aim of bolstering the team’s depth and improving a win-loss record that leaves a lot to be desired.

While the Lions made the URC quarter-finals last season, they won only ten of their 18 league matches. They failed to progress to the Challenge Cup play-offs and, overall, struggled in overseas fixtures, as a return of two draws and seven losses confirms.

Playing in the Champions Cup for the first time will pile on the pressure. If they don’t show some improvements in the coming months, they will fail to finish in the top bracket.

Key player

The cool-headed Chris Smith has been at the heart of the Lions’ relative success over the past 12 months. The fly-half finished last season as the URC’s second-top point-scorer (154) after Stormers pivot Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Over the years, the Lions have been celebrated for their expansive game plan, but the addition of Smith – who moved south from the Bulls in 2025 – has added balance to their approach and given them a match-winning goalkicker.

One to watch

Ethan ‘The Tank’ Adams, 19, bulldozed defenders at this year’s Junior World Championship in Georgia. The teenage inside-centre should complement an exciting Lions back division that includes incumbent Boks scrum-half Morné van den Berg and utility Quan Horn.

Coaches’ box

Van Rooyen has been in charge for seven seasons after serving as an assistant and conditioning coach for more than a decade. Jaque Fourie (defence), Ricardo Loubscher (attack), Wessel Roux (lineouts) and Julian Redelinghuys (scrum) are key personnel.

Lions 2026-27 prediction

A young and exciting Lions side should claim a few notable scalps, but a challenging schedule will take its toll. No play-off spot for them this time.

Lions 2026-27 odds

33-1

Vital statistic

The Lions made a whopping 203 offloads across the 2025-26 campaign – more than any other team.

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Lions signings

Hyron Andrews (Sale)

Boeta Chamberlain (Newcastle Red Bulls)

JP du Preez (Red Hurricanes)

Daniel Kasende (Ospreys)

Asad Moos (Stormers)

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Montauban)

Boan Venter (Edinburgh)

Lions departures

Lubabalo Dobela (Narbonne)

Ruben Schoeman (Narbonne)

Darrien Landsberg (Sharks)

Gianni Lombard (Sharks)

Heiko Pohlmann (Boland)

Raynard Roets (Biarritz)

Franco Marais (retired)

Jaco Visagie (retired)

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