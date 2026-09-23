With just four wins and a 14th-place finish last season, there’s plenty of room for improvement for Dwayne Peel’s men.

This season will mark a decade since Wayne Pivac led the Scarlets to a famous championship win, the last Welsh side to lift the trophy. Dwayne Peel’s 2026 vintage are unlikely to be following in their predecessors’ footsteps, but a return to the play-offs would feel like a success after last season’s disappointing 14th-place finish. It would certainly lift the region with Scarlets’ future still in the balance as the WRU proceeds with its restructure of the Welsh game.

We’ll be previewing every URC and Gallagher PREM side before the 2026-27 season gets underway on Friday 25 September. Keep coming back to Rugby World every day for our verdicts on each team.

Scarlets discussion points

Last season was a desperate affair for Scarlets having reached the play-offs the previous year. They won just four games, sparking a wide-ranging assessment by the now permanent director of rugby Nigel Davies, brought in to work with head coach Dwayne Peel.

Two of Scarlets’ best players have now moved on; Marnus van der Merwe, who finished in the top ten for turnovers won, and arch lineout stealer Max Douglas have departed for Munster and Japan, respectively.

However, Scarlets have been busy in the transfer market, as well as retaining key players such as Josh Macleod and Sam Lousi. Cullen Grace leads the list of arrivals, with the one-time All Black No 8 arriving after the NPC in New Zealand. Veteran Gareth Anscombe, 35, also joins to provide competition for Wales playmaker Sam Costelow.

There’s a clear emphasis on adding height to the pack, with 6ft 9in Alex Groves and 6ft 6in Tom Allen joining from the Stormers and Hurricanes.

Key player

Cullen Grace will find a familiar face in Fletcher Anderson, who made a huge impact after arriving at Scarlets last season – the New Zealand back-row was named Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season having finished in the top five in the URC for carries, defenders beaten and tackles made.

Ryan Elias, coming off one of his better seasons and a Wales squad recall during the Six Nations, will also be influential.

One to watch

Macs Page went on tour with Wales last summer and he has impressed in recent years for the Wales U20 side. Still only 21 and with natural line-breaking ability, Scarlets have used him either in midfield or out wide.

Coaches’ box

There has been a back-room overhaul to help Peel, with Aaron Dundon arriving from Leinster to coach the forwards and Eamon O’Carroll set to take over defence when he joins from St Helens at the end of the Super League season.

Scarlets 2026-27 prediction

If Davies can bring stability and the pack can make strides, Scarlets can begin to climb back up the table. Making the play-offs, however, feels like a stretch.

Scarlets 2026-27 odds

150-1

Vital statistic

Scarlets conceded the most penalties (215) and incurred the most yellow cards (18) of any URC team last season.

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Scarlets signings

Gareth Anscombe (Bayonne)

Corey Domachowski (Cardiff)

Harvey Cuckson (Bath)

John McKee (Leinster)

George Roberts (Dragons)

Alex Groves (Stormers)

Isaac Murray-MacGregor (Canterbury)

Cullen Grace (Crusaders)

Tom Allen (Hurricanes)

Scarlets departures

Marnus van der Merwe (Munster)

Tom Rogers (Ospreys)

Alec Hepburn (Edinburgh)

Jake Ball (retired)

Max Douglas (Shizuoka Blue Revs)

Jarrod Taylor (Ealing Trailfinders)

Dan Gemine (released)

Rhodri Lewis (released)

Steff Jac Jones (released)

Tom Phillips (released)

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