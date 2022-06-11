The South African side won 17-15 in Cape Town – but did their last kick go over?

Watch: Stormers’ controversial conversion against Ulster

There was plenty of drama in the United Rugby Championship semi-final between Stormers and Ulster in Cape Town.

Ulster were leading 15-10 going into the final minutes but the hosts scored a late try through Warrick Gelant to draw the score levels and then came the all-important conversion.

Manie Libbok stepped up to the tee to take the kick from close to the touchline with the clock in the red – and over it went to ensure Stormers reached the final with a 17-15 victory over Ulster. Had he missed the conversion, as he had two earlier in the match, the game would have gone into extra-time.

However, there has been some debate over whether the conversion did actually go through the posts, with some on social media believing it had gone wide.

Here’s a video of Stormers’ controversial conversion – what do you think? Did it go over? Should posts technology be introduced to rule on kicks at goal? Let us know by emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or getting in touch via social media.

Of course, it’s irrelevant now with the assistant referees flags deeming that the kick did bisect the posts and the result standing.

That last-gasp try came when Stormers were down to 14 men after Adre Smith was sent off for making contact with the eye area of Iain Henderson at a maul.

That incident happened in the 70th minute when Ulster were leading 15-10 thanks to tries from Robert Baloucoune and Stewart Moore, but the hosts came back to score that late try and book their place in the inaugural URC final.

They will play fellow South African franchise Bulls, who beat Leinster 27-26 on Friday night, in Cape Town next weekend.

