Watch: Stormers star celebrates in match kit days after URC title

Three days celebrating a title win – still in your game kit? For Stormers star Hacjivah Dayimani, after an inaugural United Rugby Championship title win over the Bulls, 18-13, that’s exactly how it went.

Others to celebrate in match kit

It’s a trend in sport at the moment, players celebrating in their kit. Perhaps the most famous example was from Alex Goode in 2019, after Saracens’ Champions Cup victory. The pictures… Well you’ve seen them before, but here’s a refresher.

But this was a big moment for Dayimani, who also acknowledged another player who had a big weekend after a title victory, as you’ll see below…

Some parties parties went slightly differently. After a Freddie Burns drop-goal clinched the Premiership title, the fly-half was also enjoying himself. And few could begrudge him the honour after his heroics at Twickenham. Here he is with the trophy and some late night snacks. His party didn’t stop there either.

This phenomenon isn’t confined to just rugby. After recently qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, some of Australia’s Socceroos stars partied poolside, in Doha, in their full match kit.

Of course drinking in rugby has made the headlines recently.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Ugo Monye said: “There has always been a heavy drinking culture within rugby. I invested heavily into that as well during my playing days, and I enjoyed it.

“But if I was in Birmingham, in a densely populated Muslim community, and my teenage kids wanted to play rugby, as a parent, my perception of rugby would be: ‘All they do is drink after every match – I don’t want my children to be a part of that.’

“Rugby can’t be afraid of what it is, but I do think it also needs to mirror the present day and where we are in society.”

