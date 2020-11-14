The two best women’s sides in Europe meet in Grenoble

How to watch France v England Women

Europe’s two best women’s teams meet at the Stade de Alpes in Grenoble this afternoon, with France v England kicking off at 1.15pm UK & Ireland time.

It’s the first of a two-Test series, with the teams playing at Twickenham next Saturday, 21 November. It’s also one of few women’s international matches taking place before the end of the year following the news this week that the three remaining Women’s Six Nations matches had been cancelled and the European World Cup qualifiers, due to take place in December, had been postponed until early 2021.

England have won their last four matches against France, including a 19-13 victory in Pau in the opening match of this year’s Six Nations.

Both teams have made significant changes for this Test as the coaches start to turn their attentions to next year’s World Cup and give game time to young players as well as try out new combinations.

France have made nine personnel changes following their surprise 13-13 draw with Scotland three weeks ago, with only Marine Menager remaining in the back-line. Laure Sansus starts at scrum-half and impressed in the Six Nations matches played at the start of the year.

Helana Rowland starts at fly-half for the Red Roses after winning her first 15s cap in the Grand Slam-sealing win against Italy a fortnight ago. Zoe Harrison is at inside-centre as Simon Middleton replicates the two playmaker 10-12 axis England’s men have often employed with George Ford and Owen Farrell.

Emily Scarratt captains the team with Sarah Hunter still ruled out with injury while prop Laura Keates, who is named among England’s replacements, could win her first cap since 2017.

England coach Simon Middleton has described this match as “a big opportunity for some of our younger players to play away in France, which is always one of our toughest games”, but it will have a different feel with no crowd in attendance.

France: Shannon Izar; Coralie Bertrand, Maelle Filopon, Carla Neisen, Marine Menager; Caroline Drouin, Laure Sansus; Annaelle Deshave, Agathe Sochat, Rose Bernadou, Celine Ferer, Coumba Diallo, Marjorie Mayans, Gaelle Hermet (captain), Emeline Gros.

Replacements: Laure Touye, Rkya Ait Lahbib, Chloe Pelle, Manae Feleu, Fiona Lecat, Pauline Bourdon, Gabrielle Vernier, Elise Pignot.

England: Ellie Kildunne; Jess Breach, Emily Scarratt (captain), Zoe Harrison, Abby Dow; Helena Rowland, Leanne Riley; Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Shaunagh Brown, Abbie Ward, Poppy Cleall, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer, Sarah Beckett.

Replacements: Lark Davies, Detysha Harper, Laura Keates, Morwenna Talling, Harriet Millar-Mills, Claudia MacDonald, Kelly Smith, Megan Jones.

While today’s men’s Test matches are behind a paywall, you can watch France v England for free. Here’s how…

How to watch France v England Women in the UK

The good news is that the France v England match in Grenoble (kick-off 1.15pm UK time) will be shown live on free-to-air television in the UK, with BBC Two’s coverage starting at 1pm. You can also watch via the BBC iPlayer.

Sara Orchard will provide commentary for the match alongside former England wing Kat Merchant.

How to watch France v England Women in France

The match kicks off at 2.15pm local time and will be shown live on free-to-air television channel France 2.

